Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has entered into an agreement with Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania. Through this agreement, Civitas broadens its offering to include RAD's autonomous remote security solutions.

"We are excited to provide RAD's innovative security solutions to our clients," said Rene Pasculescu, CEO at Civitas Group. "Our current security clients, as well as those looking to elevate their security situation, can now deploy any one of these remarkable and cost-saving RAD devices."

"The European market has been on our expansion roadmap and we're thrilled to partner with the leaders and innovators at Civitas," said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. "Over time Europe should be an important contributor to RAD's financial success."

Specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, but the company confirmed that the agreement covers all RAD security devices, mobile and stationary, including the recently announced ROAMEO mobile robot and Wally HSO, actively being deployed for health screening, health monitoring and face covering detections operations.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

