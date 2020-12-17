AppBrilliance Caps Breakthrough 2020 by Expanding Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer Jessica DiRubio

Startup Also Builds Momentum with New Technology, Funding and Hiring as Payments Industry is Primed for Disruption

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Payments technology company AppBrilliance today announced the appointment of Jessica DiRubio as Chief Revenue Officer. DiRubio will further the company's mission to revolutionize open banking and payments technology by leading its go-to-market and strategic partnership teams. DiRubio joins the Austin-based payments company as it makes strides to disrupt the payments industry with groundbreaking technology, new seed funding and a growing talent pool.

DiRubio has dedicated her career to working in high growth opportunities. From an early start as a small business owner to building relationships at some of the largest financial and payments institutions globally, Jess combines technical aptitude with business applicability creating inherent value for partners and customers. At AppBrilliance, she leads a global sales team to support continued growth in a variety of market segments and payments experiences. Prior to AppBrilliance, DiRubio worked with Pivotal Software, Inc. and D2iQ.

"Companies like Visa, Mastercard and Fiserv have made hundreds of billions of dollars by leveraging their place as middlemen between consumers and businesses over the last decade," said DiRubio. "It is time for a new era of payments based on innovative real-time technology. We have an opportunity to redefine the future of payments, reducing the ~$120 billion US businesses spend on processing while creating a more secure payment ecosystem. I am thrilled to be working with the entire AppBrilliance team and look forward to driving substantial growth in 2021 and beyond."

"Change is coming to the payments industry," said C. Eric Smith, CEO and co-founder of AppBrilliance. "In the era of Covid-19, businesses are struggling to meet consumer demand for secure and contactless payments, while balancing the need to lower their payment processing costs. Real-time direct payments, powered by our Money API are poised to disrupt the payments industry. Jess will be instrumental in building strategic relationships with businesses, payment ecosystem partners and technology platforms who see immediate value in our offering."

Company Milestones & Growth

AppBrilliance has experienced considerable growth in 2020 in addition to DiRubio's appointment. Highlights in 2020 year-to-date include:

Secured $3.5 million in seed funding from Studio VC and others to expand on current technology, as well as sales and engineering teams to support growth in 2021.

Developed a new non-custodial Money API, which removes barriers to interacting with bank accounts, enabling instant and secure "push" payments to consumers' favorite businesses.

Expanded employee base by 400 percent.

Released first applications powered by Money API to the App Store.

"Jess brings a unique mix of high-growth technology experience and payments expertise to AppBrilliance," said Joe Coyne, managing partner at Studio VC and an AppBrilliance investor. "She understands the tenacity required to disrupt sleepy incumbents and has unparalleled connectivity into C-suite executives at major potential partners. We have already seen an exciting boost to the pipeline and are eager to watch our new partners benefit from this advanced technology."

AppBrilliance was founded by software industry and payments technology veterans, C. Eric Smith, David Fruhling and Sergio Ayestaran. To learn more about AppBrilliance's Money API, please visit: https://www.appbrilliance.com/

About AppBrilliance:

AppBrilliance liberates businesses by bypassing payment processing networks and risky financial data aggregators with its open banking and open payments tools. The company's patented technology and smart APIs remove barriers to bank accounts, so consumers can instantly and securely push payments to their favorite businesses. AppBrilliance is committed to reinventing payments and enabling next-generation FinTech applications that are built on the principle of empowering consumers to control their money and financial data. For more information, please visit: https://www.appbrilliance.com/

