ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Pay Welcomes the Rimawi Art Gallery to Its Merchant Services, Enabling Bitcoin Payments for Art

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., announced today that the exclusive Art Gallery Rimawi has joined its merchant services (www.Alt5pay.com) to begin accepting Bitcoin payments for the purchase of paintings, sculptures and other exclusive Art.

According to the company, Rimawi located in Rosemere, Quebec, has begun accepting payments in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Ripple. Rimawi, founded in 1974 represents over 200 artists with over 2,000 art pieces from around the world and this new payment option is just another demonstration of their leadership in the art industry.

"There is a real and present demand for payment in cryptocurrencies and until now, there was no actual solution to remove the risk associated with these payments. We joined Alt 5 Pay so we can accept Bitcoin and receive the currency of our choice" said Ms. Malak Rimawi, "Alt 5 Pay's free merchant service is not only easy to use but its efficiency is truly remarkable," further added Ms. Rimawi.

Alt 5 Pay is a payment gateway which enables the payment in cryptocurrencies without exposing the merchant to price volatility and risk. The payment gateway offers merchants the possibility of creating invoices and or integrating the Alt 5 Pay directly to their checkout. The crypto payments are immediately converted to FIAT equivalent in either US dollars, Canadian Dollars and EUROs at the option of the merchant. As an example, an Alt 5 Pay invoice of $5,000 paid in Bitcoin will result in the conversion of the Bitcoins to $5,000, no fees to the merchant and directly deposited to their account.

"The cryptocurrency sector is not a fade, and its adoption and impact is seen globally," said Andre Beauchesne, President and CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. "Rimawi Art Gallery, and its management see this new payment method as an important opportunity to attract new customers and expand sales" further added Mr. Beauchesne.

About Rimawi Art Gallery

Located in Rosemere, Quebec, the Rimawi Art Gallery was established in 1974 and now represents over 200 artists with over 2,000 art pieces from around the world.

Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services.

