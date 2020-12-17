Madison Technologies, Inc.: Madison Technologies In Fragrance Testing with Master Perfumer Virtue Development Company

Madison Technologies In Fragrance Testing with Master Perfumer Virtue Development Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Madison Technologies Inc., (OTCQB:MDEX), a brand development and business accelerator company, is excited with the progress with our fragrance development and look forward to nearing readiness with the help of Virtue Development Company.

Virtue Development Company is well known in the fragrance and beauty industry. Virtue has worked with over 25 well established and known brands, as well as Private Label brands for HSN & QVC among many others. Visit their website for a more complete list: https://www.virtuedevelopmentco.com/clients

Virtue Development Company has more than 30 years' experience in the fragrance industry offering turnkey solutions to design and develop fragrance & beauty brands. With an emphasis on quality and cost effectiveness and having sources and produced over 400 products, they offer branding, package development and design, and promotional packaging.

They currently produce Fragrance, Bath and Body products along with Home Scents and Candles. These are offered in upscale department stores, boutiques, media sales along with mass market and e-commerce.

"We are so excited about this venture and look forward to helping build this brand." stated Doug Virtue, Chief Executive Officer of Virtue Development Company.

"We have pushed forward through the 2020 Covid-19 challenges to make immense progress on execution of our business plan. Virtue Development has been a key player as we near roll-out phase for one of our product lines under development. Early 2021 is going to see some very exciting developments come together", stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of Madison Technologies.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/madisonbrands

About Madison

Madison Technologies Inc is a consumer brand development company with extensive celebrity partnership experience. The publicly traded company provides creative direction, supply chain sourcing, procurement, and direct-to-consumer marketing expertise, as well as the capital needed to accelerate a brand's online retail growth.

About Casa Zeta-Jones Brand

The CZJ product line will include a custom-designed handle and cartridge system, pre-care products, exclusive shaving products, and some of the best aftercare products on the market today. The Casa Zeta-Jones brand will transcend what is often considered a chore to a more pampering and lush women's shaving experience. You can learn more at www.czjlegs.com

About Posto Del Sole

Posto del Sole is a jewelry company focused on aggregating small designer brands via innovative and participatory digital channels. Led by former Tiffany & Co. executives, our team has the best design, product development, and sourcing expertise in the industry. This breadth and depth of experience is distinctly suited to helm a diverse portfolio of designer jewelry brands unified by their superb quality and craftsmanship. You can learn more at www.pdsbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

CONTACT:

Jeff Canouse, MDEX, CEO

jeff@madisontech.io

https://twitter.com/madisonbrands

SOURCE: Madison Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621294/Madison-Technologies-In-Fragrance-Testing-with-Master-Perfumer-Virtue-Development-Company