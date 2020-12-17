BTS Group AB, a leading global strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Company by Training Industry for the third year in a row.

With decades of experience in the assessment and industrial/organizational psychology space, BTS is best known for virtual assessment centers for talent selection and development. BTS's virtual assessments leverage live virtual role-plays, telephone calls, and email inbox activities, which provide participants with interactive experiences that represent on-the-job requirements. BTS assessments are digitally-enabled, highly contextual, grounded in scientific research, and provide psychological and psychometric rigor in delivery, process, and evaluation. BTS assessments can be administered onsite or remotely, providing effective assessments from anywhere in the world. 2020 innovations to BTS assessments include gamification and the inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Companies List was based on:

Diversity of assessment capabilities.

Quality and innovation of evaluation techniques.

Company size and growth potential.

Quality and number of clients/users.

Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation.

"The companies on this year's Top 20 Assessment and Evaluation Companies List partner with organizations to deliver top assessment and evaluation tools that create actionable insights for employees and the business," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies are developing new and innovative products that adapt to the changing workplace environment through digital delivery, generating engaging assessment experiences through tools such as simulations, gamification and personalization."

"We are honored to be named one of Training Industry's Top 20 Assessments and Evaluation Companies for the third year in a row," said David Bernal, Head of BTS Assessments. "In the future, we are excited to continue developing new technologies that advance our assessment capabilities."

BTS is a global professional services firm that partners with clients to enable strategy execution. We provide the skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their daily work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, care deeply about delivering results, and inspire people do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

