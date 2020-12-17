Clearpool Founder Brian Schaeffer Appointed Managing Director of InvestX as They Establish U.S. Operations with NYC Headquarters

Company Experiences Considerable Global Growth and Expands Opportunities to Provide Broker-Dealers with Greater Access to the Private Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / InvestX, an investment platform that empowers broker-dealers and advisors to invest and trade in pre-IPO giants through a centralized marketplace, today made two significant company announcements -- a new U.S. headquarters in New York City's Financial District and the appointment of Brian Schaeffer as Managing Director, Head of Business Development. The developments are by virtue of the Vancouver-based company's continued global growth, client demand and a strong commitment to growing its U.S. presence.

"InvestX's core focus is empowering the sell-side broker-dealers, enabling them to provide access and information to this burgeoning asset class to their clients. As such, a natural next step is to launch in the financial capital of the world," said Marcus New, CEO and Chief Entrepreneur. "We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Schaeffer to lead our U.S. expansion efforts. His extensive experience in developing electronic trading platforms, deep domain knowledge, and trusted relationships with broker-dealers reflects our commitment to attracting the most experienced professionals as we democratize the process of investing in pre-IPO giants."

With his 20+ years of capital markets experience, Schaeffer will head up business development for InvestX and help increase the firm's visibility among the broker-dealer community. Beginning his career from the ground up as a trading clerk, Brian became a top specialist at the New York Stock Exchange. He also worked as a TV analyst on CNBC before becoming CEO of Van der Moolen Capital Markets, one of the largest listed global trading and technology companies, which he sold to Lehman Brothers in 2007. An entrepreneur at heart, Schaeffer was most recently the Founder and President of Clearpool Group, an algorithmic trading platform, where he ran all aspects of the company's revenue growth, business development and helped to architect the firm's acquisition by The Bank of Montreal last April.

Despite the challenges of the current market for physical office space, InvestX sees a great opportunity establishing its U.S. headquarters and growing its team in New York City. The U.S. market is critical for meeting the growing demand among broker dealers for a private securities marketplace.

"InvestX is a recognized market leader and its distinctive technology is invaluable for broker-dealers seeking ways to invest in private securities. The opportunity to electronify an antiquated process is ambitious and directly aligned with my experience," said Schaeffer. "I see a huge potential to revolutionize the pre-IPO equity asset class through an innovative and easy-to-use platform that allows for broker-dealers to offer their clients greater access and transparency to the private markets. Marcus has built an excellent organization and I am excited about partnering with him as our unified vision and unique skill sets combined will accelerate the tremendous groundswell around our offering."

InvestX has experienced significant growth since the company's inception. In the last year, the company successfully onboarded many broker-dealers, reflecting the rapid adoption of the InvestX platform. In concurrence with expanding the organization's new headquarters in the U.S., InvestX has more than doubled its employee count in the last year.

About InvestX:

Launched in March 2014, InvestX provides the $30 trillion dollar wealth management industry with access to the private equity asset class. InvestX empowers broker-dealers and advisors withaccess, liquidity, and innovation to the private equity asset class through investments in pre-IPO giants on a state-of-the-art trading platform. Sell-side firms can access unbiased information, and trade shares of institutional quality private equity, without the traditional multi-million-dollar investment minimums. InvestX is democratizing the growth equity asset class by offering real-time trading technology that provides better access, liquidity, and transparency to an antiquated process.For more information visit InvestX.

Media Contact:

Lauren Perry

Caliber Corporate Advisers

lauren@calibercorporate.com

952.221.4615

SOURCE: InvestX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621387/Clearpool-Founder-Brian-Schaeffer-Appointed-Managing-Director-of-InvestX-as-They-Establish-US-Operations-with-NYC-Headquarters