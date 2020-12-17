Plant-based Tuna Market to Record a Stellar CAGR of 18% During the Forecast Period 2020-2030: Future Market Insights

Market players are collaborating with several research and development companies to address the growing cases of health and allergy issues and changing customer preferences.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The global plant-based tuna market is anticipated to reflect a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The growth can be primarily attributed to growing focus on plant based products. On the other hand, the market is likely to gain notably amid the COVID-19 outbreak because of growing consumer's preference towards plant based foods.

"Boosted by changing customer's preferences some of the prominent companies in the food service industry are incorporating plant-based tuna in their menu. Apart from this, collaboration amid several food franchises and producers is underway, which is projected to push the global market," concludes the FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

Europe to record a significant growth rate due to the environment and health initiatives planned by the EU.

Soya based protein will lead among other source category due to its meat-like texture and high protein content.

Online retail segment is likely to reflect the fastest growth pace amid the projected period.

The frozen format segment will foresee a surge over the forecast period.

Drivers

Growing preference towards opting healthy and natural food products over animal-based products due the offered health benefits is boosting sales of plant based tuna.

Increasing number of consumers preferring flexitarians diet is fueling the market growth.

Mounting demand for plant based tuna in food franchises will be impelling market growth.

Restraints

Retaining high nutritional value without compromising the texture and taste of plant-based tuna has become a huge challenge for market players.

High cost associated with the products are projected to pose a challenge for the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The plant-based tuna market has had a positive influence amid the COVID-19 outbreak. While the market encountered challenges owing to the restrictions imposed by the governments, however, the market is anticipated to have long-term benefits from the outbreak. Furthermore, health concerns encouraged consumers towards a plant-based diet. Due to this, such a sudden rise in demand that might pose as a burden on producer to ascertain the nutritional values of their products.

Competitive Landscape

The need for plant-based tuna is steadily rising encouraging several newcomers to venture in the market. Thus, competition is swelling in the market. Top companies are relying on strategic collaborations to attain a competitive edge.

Some of the key plant-based tuna companies listed in the study are Ocean Hugger Foods, New Wave Foods, Good Catch, Beyond Meat, Sophie's Kitchen, Prime Roots, Gardein, Atlantic Natural Foods, Nestlé S.A and Avant Meats.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the plant-based tuna market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on source(soy-based protein, wheat-based protein, pea-based protein, canola based protein, fava bean protein, potato-based protein, rice-based protein, lentil-based protein, flax-based protein, chia based protein, and corn-based protein), distribution channels (retail, online retail, and HoReCa), format (refrigerated, frozen, and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

