Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE: KABN) ("the Company"), a company that focuses on the verification, management, and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity through its subsidiary. CEO of the Company, David Lucatch, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "KABN is in the business of empowering users to manage their online identity, which is really called self sovereign identity. We put the power of that back into the hands of the users, where it belongs," said Lucatch.

Jolly then asked about one of the Company's recent press releases discussing verifiable identity credentials for COVID-19 vaccinations. "We're emulating the things you would keep in a wallet or your keyring in the digital environment, but what we're doing, which is somewhat different than others, is that we're making sure that it is connected to your identity," explained Lucatch. "You would have a digital certificate, a credential, that would be connected both from your healthcare provider, the issuer, and to your identity, which you could privately and securely store in a digital, biometrically controlled, facial recognition wallet that is in the cloud," said Lucatch, noting that these credentials could then be used at schools, offices, or shopping locations.

"I think in the next two to five quarters, we're going to have to verify that you have received the COVID-19 vaccination," commented Jolly. Lucatch noted that many current forms of credentials, like cards or paper certificates, are compromisable. "Within the context of our business, we are creating the ability for ourselves and others to create apps that a consumer can store and manage, and we're providing that entire ecosystem," said Lucatch. "A digital certificate or a digital credential, a verifiable identity credential that is connected to your identity, proving that you are you, and that only you can use privately and securely, is really the next level of what is going to go on with the internet."

The conversation then turned to expansion and monetization. "Our marketplace or our potential reach is 100% of the online market, which gives us an opportunity for great expansion" said Lucatch. "For monetization, our business is built very simply," said Lucatch. "We don't charge a user for anything; they can use our services, they can use our credentials, they can use everything at no cost," he continued. "We never sell or rent data, it's yours; all we would do is bring you an offer, and if you engage with the offer, we get paid a little bit of money and in turn can power our entire system."

"What are partners going to bring to the table, and who are they?", asked Jolly. "We're a member of something called the Trust Over IP Foundation," explained Lucatch, noting that this foundation was founded by major corporations to create standards for safe and secure data exchange practices. Lucatch then elaborated on the Company's additional partnerships, which allow for connections in the healthcare field, as well as with university campuses in the United States. "We have access to over 1,000 travel and tourism boards through one of our partners," he added. "That is growing and you'll see more and more partners jumping on board."

"We're looking at other business segments as well. So, it's not only about empowering users and giving users the tools and services, but also making sure that it's something that they can use."

Jolly then asked about the future of the Company, as well as the potential for growth and revenues over the next two to three quarters. "The industry as we see it is on fire," said Lucatch. "We believe we have the ability to grow at an accelerated rate over the next two to eight quarters," he said, noting that the advantages of the product and its relevance to consumers.

To close the interview, Lucatch expressed his confidence in the potential of digital identity systems and what it represents to consumers who are looking to get back to their normal lives.

To hear David Lucatch's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7753360-kabn-systems-discusses-the-potential-of-digital-verifiable-identity-credentials-with-the-stock-da

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. KABN proprietary technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allow users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

For further information, please contact:

David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@kabnsystemsna.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the KABN Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70529