Cinedigm Corp.: The Bob Ross Channel Now Available as a Free Stand-Alone App on the Roku Platform

Cinedigm Continues To Expand Distribution of The Bob Ross Channel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced the launch of The Bob Ross Channel on the Roku® platform. The channel, which allows viewers the opportunity to curate their own viewing experience, is easily downloadable through the Roku channel store and is powered by Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint, a highly-scalable app development platform for OTT services.

Now available as a stand-alone app on Roku devices, The Bob Ross Channel features all 31 seasons of the popular "The Joy of Painting" television series in their entirety, containing approximately all 380 classic episodes and delivering over 100 hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. In addition, a series of Bob Ross screensavers for television showcasing many of his paintings in full-screen, synchronized to music and organized by theme will be made available within the Roku app. Approximately a dozen Bob Ross Gallery View screensavers optimized for high-definition televisions will be made available at launch with more to be released on an ongoing basis.

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace. Opportunities for premium content remain strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers.

"We have seen great success with The Bob Ross Channel as a free ad-supported television channel confirming strong interest and demand for the legacy of Bob Ross," said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm's General Manager of Digital Networks. "We are proud to be associated with an icon of his caliber and to bring the entirety of his television series into the living rooms of his fans, new and old."

For 31 seasons, beloved painter, art instructor, and TV host Bob Ross captivated millions of viewers around the globe with his EMMY-winning hit series The Joy of Painting. The show first ran on public television stations in the United States, from 1983 to 1994, and has continued to broadcast on more than 150 public TV channels and on Create TV. Distributed by APT Worldwide, Ross' programs are also available in many countries ranging from the UK to Thailand, on airline flights and other platforms.

Though Ross passed away in 1995, his legacy lives on as the series continues to enthrall and inspire new generations of viewers - amassing a combined total of more than 5.5 million social media followers, as well as 5.6 million unique views on Twitch, nearly one million hours of The Joy of Painting consumed on Hulu, and an hour-long YouTube special that attracted over 2.5 million viewers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT BOB ROSS, INC.

Bob Ross Incorporated was formed in 1982 by Annette and Walt Kowalski, and Bob Ross and his wife Jane. Together they changed the face of how-to programming on public television and turned The Joy of Painting into a mainstream phenomenon supported by a unique line of Bob Ross painting products, certified instructors and whimsical collectibles for painters and non-painters alike. BRI continues today uninterrupted and as strong an organization as ever, with just a dozen devoted employees. For more information, visit http://www.bobross.com

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Press Contact for CIDM:

Jill Calcaterra

jcalcaterra@cinedigm.com

310-466-5135

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621276/The-Bob-Ross-Channel-Now-Available-as-a-Free-Stand-Alone-App-on-the-Roku-Platform