Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.: Eco-Growth Strategies Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Hara Flow, Inc., Sells Out One of its Proprietary Blend of Hemp Rolls on Cyber Monday

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Eco-Growth Strategies (the "Company" or "Eco-Growth Strategies") (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hara Flow, Inc. (HARA) an ultra-premium hemp-based CBD company that focuses on athletes and fitness-minded individuals, as well as the general population desiring a suite of first-class CBD products, announced today that the company sold out of one of its four flagship hemp flower products on Cyber Monday. The soft launch offering to its existing client base was met with high demand, and ultimately the entire inventory was sold. The soft launch was only offered to existing clients, with intentions to roll out to a broader population soon. A boutique CBD company focusing on the quality and not quantity of its product line, HARA works exclusively with farmers that blend small batches of organically grown hemp in the Central Coast Region of California. This allows the company to deliver the highest-grade products that are 100% organic and grown under fair labor practices. The new line of hemp pre-rolls will be offered in blends of various hemp flower strains to ensure ideal levels of various cannabinoids. All hemp is grown under the Farm Bill and guaranteed to test below the legal THC limit of 0.3%, as compliance is paramount.

"The response to this unadvertised launch of hemp flower products was beyond our expectations," said Tate Howe, COO of Hara Flow, Inc. "Having sold out of our entire stock of Calm Organic CBD:CBG Pre-Rolls in less than 24 hours provides us reassurance that this product line will be met with a similar response in a larger rollout. Additionally, we continued to see strong sales well after the holiday weekend, which we attributed to word of mouth. Approximately 50% of customers who purchased a hemp flower product ordered more within 4 days of receiving their first shipment. This is a positive indicator that these products would work well within a subscription model in the future," added Howe.

"As recently released, we had record-breaking sales over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we are confident that these trends will continue. With hemp pre-rolls quickly becoming a very popular CBD product, we cannot express the importance of this soft launch. We have established an incredibly strong relationship with a very select group of farmers who will continue to provide HARA with reliable and proprietary blends that will meet all required standards, yet offer a best in class CBD experience for our clients," said William J. Delgado, CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America. For more information, please visit www.ecogrowthstrategies.com.

About Hara Flow, Inc.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Eco-Growth Strategies, HARA is an ultra-premium CBD company that contains zero THC and is made with premium full spectrum CBD derived from organically grown US hemp. Each product is rich in cannabinoids that help ease imbalances and give rise to homeostasis. We created HARA to serve our people and our planet. Please visit www.haraflow.com for more information.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products, including our future products, have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Richard Brown

VP Corporate Strategy

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

rbrown@ecogrowthstrategies

(775) 443-4740



