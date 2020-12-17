Global Active Electronic Components Market to Expand with Advancements in Digital Transformation - TMR

- Application of electronic devices across leading-edge industries and sectors such as defense, aerospace, automobiles, and cybersecurity has created new pathways for growth across the global active electronic components market

- The healthcare sector is also undergoing rapid digital transformation, thus, prompting hospital and healthcare centers to increase their use of electronic devices and systems.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements in the electronics industry have boded well for the growth of the global active electronic components market. Manufacturers of electronic devices follow meticulous approaches to develop archetypes and 3D models for the end products. This has helped these entities ensuring seamless control over the manufacturing process, while also fostering quality, accuracy, and resilience in manufacturing. Several manufacturers have deployed dedicated teams for product designing and development, enabling them to gather comprehensive insights about the entire manufacturing process. Henceforth, the global active electronic components market is projected to grow at a stupendous pace in the years to follow.

It is expected that the global active electronic components market would expand at a commendable CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period ranging from 2019 up to 2027. Furthermore, the value of the global active electronic components market was pegged at US$ 252.54 Bn in 2018. These projections pertaining to the global active electronic components market can be attributed to advancements in several other domains such as digital integration, information and communication technologies (ICT), and artificial intelligence. Advancements in the technological fabric of the world shall reflect in the form of growth across the global active electronic components market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Rapid Digitalization across Key Industries

The growth of the active electronic components market is also a function of digitalization across leading regions. Several industries are undergoing rapid digital transformation to leverage the benefits of cutting-edge electronic devices, automation technologies, and state of the art systems. Over the course of the next decade, leading industries such as defense and aerospace, cybersecurity, and healthcare are foreseen to induct the most nascent digital technologies. Furthermore, the quest of the electronics and semiconductors industry to tap into the requirements of other industries has also enabled the inflow of fresh revenues into the global active electronic components market. Government entities and private stakeholders are investing electronic manufacturing with the intent to mint fresh revenues.

Use of Electronic Systems in the Defense Industry

The quest of the defense industry to develop premium electronic systems has generated ripples across the global active electronic components market. Active defense systems, automated military technologies, and surveillance devices are some of the core applications of electronics in the defense industry. Moreover, defense industries are also focused on acquiring greater reconnaissance and intelligence to defeat their foes during critical operations. The development of resilient drone systems has also played a vital role in expanding the role of electronics in the defense sector. In view of the factors mentioned herein, it is safe to state that the global active electronic components market would clock in formidable revenues in the times to follow.

Active Electronic Components Market: Growth Drivers

Use of cutting-edge electronic devices and systems across medical and healthcare research has given a thrust to market growth.

The need for accuracy and resilience across the cybersecurity sector has emboldened the use of active electronic components across the globe.

Development of new technologies for manufacturing compact, miniaturized, and light electronics devices has redefined agility across the electronics industry.

Growing demand for consumer electronics and compact devices has pressurized electronic manufacturers to elevate their bar of quality.

Investments in electronic manufacturing have increased by a noticeable chase over the past decade.

Global Active Electronic Components Market: Key Competitors

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

ST Microelectronics NV

ON Semiconductor

Analog Devices, Inc.

Global Active Electronic Components Market: Segmentation

Product Types

Semiconductor Devices

Diodes



Transistors



Integrated Circuits



Optoelectronic Components

Display devices

Microwave Tubes



Cathode-ray Tubes



X-ray Tubes



Photoelectric Tubes



Triodes

Other Devices

