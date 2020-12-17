Sonoco Products Company: Sonoco-Alcore to Increase Paperboard Prices in the EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. today announced that it will raise prices by €60 (£50) per tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company's EMEA regions. The price change is effective with all shipments on or after the 1st January 2021.



"The increase is in direct response to the rapidly escalating cost and limited availability of waste paper currently seen across Europe. Throughout 2020, we have absorbed additional costs to our business but are now faced with no alternative but to pass these recent escalations onto the market," said Phil Woolley, Division Vice President - Paper Europe.

Sonoco Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly-owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29 tubes and cores plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.