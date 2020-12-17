Last day of trading units in the sub-fund below, issued by Kapitalforeningen Jyske Invest will be 23 December 2020 due to liquidation. After the delisting, no funds issued by Kapitalforeningen Jyske are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN: DK0060141513 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Jyske Portefølje FX Alpha II KL ----------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 23 December 2020 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: JPAFXAKL ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 126459 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833551