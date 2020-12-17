The nuclear decommissioning services market is expected to grow by 5,627.33 MW, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
The shutdown of nuclear plants is one of the major factors that will propel market growth. However, factors such as price challenges associated with decommissioning will hamper growth.
Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Reactor Type Landscape
Based on the reactor type, the market saw maximum growth in the PWR segment. The segment will continue to offer significant opportunities over the forecast period.
Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 73% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The market growth in Europe is driven by the gradual phasing out of nuclear power plants by countries such as France and Germany. France and the Russian Federation are the key markets for nuclear decommissioning services in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- AECOM
- Ansaldo Energia Spa
- Babcock International Group Plc
- Bechtel Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Holtec International
- Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS
- NorthStar Group Services Inc.
- Orano SA
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
