The nuclear decommissioning services market is expected to grow by 5,627.33 MW, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by Reactor Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The shutdown of nuclear plants is one of the major factors that will propel market growth. However, factors such as price challenges associated with decommissioning will hamper growth.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Reactor Type Landscape

Based on the reactor type, the market saw maximum growth in the PWR segment. The segment will continue to offer significant opportunities over the forecast period.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 73% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The market growth in Europe is driven by the gradual phasing out of nuclear power plants by countries such as France and Germany. France and the Russian Federation are the key markets for nuclear decommissioning services in Europe.

Companies Covered:

AECOM

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Babcock International Group Plc

Bechtel Corp.

General Electric Co.

Holtec International

Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost AS

NorthStar Group Services Inc.

Orano SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

