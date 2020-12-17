The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) held on December 17, 2020 approved a reverse stock split whereby one hundred (100) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The Ex-date is December 18, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures NAS (NAS). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833572