Best Roofer Buckhead Atlanta, Braswell Construction Group, Receives 2020 Owens Corning Roofer Product Excellence Award

Top Platinum Roofing Contractor of Atlanta GA, Braswell Construction Group, honored with the 2020 Platinum Preferred 'Product Excellence' Award for their industry-leading contributions to the roofing category.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor, Braswell Construction Group (BCG), was once again recently honored with the 2020 Platinum Preferred Product Excellence Award for their industry-leading contributions to the roofing category. This industry recognition reflects BCG's continued focus on bringing a results-oriented, customer-driven methodology to running their business and delivering trustworthy, reliable work with superior customer service for their customers. This award commends BCG's ongoing commitment to education, training, and roofing industry product knowledge. The 'Product Excellence' recognition awarded to Braswell Construction Group distinguishes them from their competitors by acknowledging their excellence in overall System Selling performance for America's number one most trusted and recognized roofing brand, Owens Corning.

Chris Braswell, founder and owner of BCG states, "we recognize that this award is a significant achievement and momentous triumph for our company. We appreciate this high distinction from Owens Corning and thank our loyal customers who continue to trust us to deliver the high-standard of service homeowners deserve."

For more information please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

About Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractors

Owens Corning is a household name in the roofing industry and helps homeowners across the country choose the most reputable roofing contractor in their area. The Owens Corning Roofing Platinum Preferred Contractor program is considered one of the industry's most exclusive customer reward and loyalty programs. There are 17,000 contractors that supply Owens Corning roofing products. Of those 17,000, just 11,000 contractors receive the "Preferred Contractor" distinction and only 144 of this group are "Platinum" Preferred Contractors. Braswell Construction Group is proud to be a 'Platinum Preferred Contractor.' To qualify for this exclusive position, BCG not only met the highest standard requirements, but exceeded them in all areas of their trade. Once named as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, the provider is considered among the best in the industry.

About Braswell Construction Group:

Braswell Construction Group (BCG) has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. BCG has a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget.

The company states: "BCG is a full-service roofing company with extensive knowledge in many different roofing systems. With our 5-year craftsmanship warranty you can rest at ease that we have you covered." Chris Braswell summarizes his overall mission by offering the following statement. "We strive to achieve the highest quality and reliable services in order to surpass all expectations. Your home is a lifetime investment and your most precious asset; this is why we value each and every customer's desire to have a qualified professional working on the premises of your home."

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, NBC, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor and best Shake & Slate Roofing Specialist in the state of Georgia. You can learn more about BCG and their high-standing reputation via these past features:

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Atlanta, Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas.

