LeanIX Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for Enterprise Architecture (EA) and Cloud Governance, today announced that LeanIX has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

More than 300 organizations, both fast growing tech companies like Atlassian and Dropbox and global enterprises like adidas, DHL, Merck and Volkswagen use LeanIX's Enterprise Architecture (EA) solution. CIOs, CTOs and Enterprise Architects use LeanIX to transform their business for the digital age and to simplify the management of their IT landscapes. Their businesses benefit from increased speed for making decisions, reduced costs on IT investments and decreased risks from legacy technology and sensitive data.

"Nine years ago, we founded LeanIX to challenge the traditional thinking, processes and tools used in EA. This recognition is a great milestone of our journey," said André Christ, CEO and Co-founder of LeanIX. "With LeanIX, EA is accessible to everyone every user and every organization. Our focus for bringing an intuitive user experience, open APIs and out-of-the-box reports were instrumental towards reaching this goal. With the ongoing digital transformation, it's crucial that insights provided by an EA tool can be consumed widely within the organization. With our recently launched Business Transformation Management (BTM) module we take this principle to the next level. It enables organizations to break down their strategic objectives to architecture plans, create scenarios, plan roadmaps and execute transformation programs successfully."

About LeanIX

LeanIX is the single source of truth for Corporate IT and Product IT to create transparency of the present and derive actions, to shape the future in an understandable business context. LeanIX provides its Software-as-a-Service to 300 international customers including well-known brands such as Adidas, Atlassian, Dropbox, DHL, Merck, Volkswagen, Vodafone and Zalando. More than 40 certified partners such as Deloitte, Cognizant and PwC rely on the dynamically-growing IT company co-founded in 2012 by LeanIX CEO André Christ.

With EA Connect Days, LeanIX has been regularly organizing one of the world's most important industry events in the field of Enterprise Architecture since 2014. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Munich, Germany; Utrecht, Netherlands; and, Hyderabad, India. It has 300 employees worldwide.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net, @leanix_net on Twitter, and https://www.linkedin.com/company/leanix-gmbh on LinkedIn.

