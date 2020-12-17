Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY), which has been committed to an approach to continuously improve the environmental performance of its assets since 2014, achieved and renewed its BREEAM In-Use* certification for 11 shopping centers in 2020, highlighting its ability to roll out an environmental policy tailored to each asset, in line with its specific local features and partnerships.

Mercialys has taken a further major step forward with the environmental certification of its portfolio, whose certification rate is now up to 77% in terms of its value (compared with 68% in 2019).

For the first time, Mercialys achieved BREEAM In-Use certification for the La Galerie Espace Monthieu shopping center in Saint-Étienne, with a very high rating. This site scored 68.6% for its intrinsic quality (VERY GOOD) and 77.6% for its environmental management (EXCELLENT)

In addition, Mercialys renewed the certification of eight of its assets, while further strengthening their scores, reflecting the continuous improvement of its operational performance levels. All of these renewed assets are now certified with an "Excellent" rating for asset management, based on the scale shown here.

Lastly, two shopping centers in Angoulême and Paris, owned jointly by Mercialys and Amundi Immobilier through SCI AMR**, were awarded BREEAM In-Use certification for the first time, recording scores of up to 74%. Mercialys, which has general assistance mandates for the asset management, marketing and coordination of these centers, has supported their certification by providing its expertise, with a focus on collective progress, to deploy ambitious environmental initiatives adapted to each site's specific issues.

These achievements are an integral part of the policy to ensure the adaptability and resilience of the assets owned and managed by Mercialys, as set out with its CSR strategy, MERY'21. This voluntary approach enables Mercialys to objectively assess and manage the environmental performance of its assets, while ensuring that its portfolio is aligned with the best environmental standards, focused on creating lasting and shared value with all of its stakeholders.

* BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method): the world's foremost environmental assessment method and rating system for buildings. BREEAM sets the standard worldwide for best practices in sustainable building construction and is one of the most widely used measures of a building's environmental performance.

** SCI AMR is a company created in 2013, with its ownership split between Amundi with 60.1% and Mercialys SA with 39.9% at June 30, 2020. AMR owns the Angoulême, Paris Saint-Didier, Montauban, Valence 2, Niort and Albertville shopping centers.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005922/en/

Contacts:

Analysts investors media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33 (0)1 82 82 75 63

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com