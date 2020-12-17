TRON Celebrates Record-Breaking Year for the TRON Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / TRON is celebrating a record year for its decentralized network, in which a string of new acquisitions, integrations, and benchmarks were revealed. TRON now supports the world's largest distributed network for entertainment, gaming, trading, and file sharing.

Throughout 2020, records were broken and milestones met as the TRON network expanded, onboarding millions of new users and entering new verticals including defi. More than 1.3 billion transactions have now been made on the TRON network and over 16 million wallets created.

In 2020, TRON-based dApps also broke new records, and currently average over 100,000 daily active users. 1,400 dApps have now been created on the TRON network, with a daily transaction volume of over $12 million.

"2020 was the year when crypto went mainstream, and TRON played a pivotal role in integrating blockchain technology into the everyday life of billions" said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent, reflecting on a bumper year for the decentralized network.

"Through products such as JustSwap, BTFS, Steemit, and DLive, TRON is bringing the benefits of crypto to a global audience, enabling P2P payments, file-sharing, trading, and much more."

TRON highlights in 2020 include the following:

On February 14, TRON revealed that it had acquired Steemit Inc, the blockchain micro-blogging network.

In April, TRON saw the fruition of their Samsung partnership as the Exclusive TRON section launched on the Samsung play store.

In May, the JST token sale on Poloniex sold out in under five minutes before climbing to 20x its listing price and being added to leading exchanges Binance, Huobi, and OKEx.

On May 30, BitTorrent File System (BTFS) went live, forming the world's largest P2P storage network with 100 million user-controlled nodes and 1,000 TRON full nodes.

In July, TRX and JST were integrated into 13,000 ATMs via the MeconCash crypto payment platform.

In August, TRON partnered with Waves to provide interoperability between the two networks, using the Gravity protocol to make TRC20 tokens compatible with Waves.

On August 13, BitTorrent File System became the official decentralized storage platform for JUST token, after it was revealed that BitTorrent's software had been installed by 2 billion users worldwide.

Also in August, decentralized TRON exchange JustSwap launched, facilitating trustless trading of TRC20 assets. More than half a million people watched Justin Sun livestream the launch and in its first 24 hours, JustSwap facilitated $100M in trades.

JustSwap was followed by the integration of Mooniswap, from 1inch exchange, into the TRON ecosystem, to be followed by the launch of the JUST stablecoin platform and yield farming.

In September, TRON partnered with Band Protocol to obtain decentralized oracles and price feeds for dApp developers. In the same month, BitTorrent Token (BTT) was issued as a TRC20 token, allowing it to be used as collateral within the JUST ecosystem for collateralization.

In September, TRON also partnered with BitGo to deliver wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) and wrapped ether as TRC20 tokens, giving users the ability to buy and sell BTC and ETH in TRON's low-fee environment.

In October BitTorrent acquired DLive the second largest live streaming platform in Turkey and unified all BitTorrent related products and services under BitTorrent X which will be powered by BTT

On October 30th TRON also launched TRON's first Blockchain Oracle JustLink.

As of December 2020 a record $6.4 billion of Tether (USDT) now exists on the TRON blockchain, as the total market cap for stablecoins across all networks reached $25 billion.

At the start of December, TRON partnered with Huawei to add the BitTorrent app to the smartphone manufacturer's AppGallery store, making the file-sharing network accessible on up to three billion devices.

In December, TRON's first borrow lending platform JustLend went live.

In 2020 TRON brought decentralization one step closer to the masses. From sharing revolutionary ideas with Warren Buffet and Steve Wozniak, to establishing a brand new DeFi ecosystem, expanding the functions of BitTorrent's denctralized storage and forging industry transforming partnerships TRON has continued to grow into one of the most active protocols in the industry. This year TRON has seen a string of prestigious partnerships beginning with a record $6.4 billionTether (USDT) on the TRON blockchain. This was followed by strategic partnerships with BitGo to launch WBTC and Wrapped Ether as TRC20 tokens on TRON. They have also partnered with Ampleforth to launch AMPL on the TRON blockchain.

In 2021 TRON is going to be focused on growing and scaling their new DeFi infrastructure and expanding the functionalities of BTFS, TRON's decentralized storage ecosystem. With a host of DeFi products TRON's DeFi scheme will use JST as a foundation to integrate decentralized oracle borrow, lending, exchange, and other financial services. JST is set to evolve into a source of empowerment and become the essential token of the entire TRON DeFi ecosystem. TRON's position in DeFi illustrates the evolution of TRON, from achieving smaller victories, to being a sector leader and innovator.

TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world, offers high-scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. The protocol also uses an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform to improve compatibility with Ethereum smart contracts.

