Eric Wesoff becomes Emeritus Editor and David Wagman joins as Senior Editor U.S.The publisher of pv magazine USA announces that Eric Wesoff is taking on the role of Emeritus Editor and stepping down from his day-to-day role as Senior Editor USA. Eric has led editorial coverage of the rapidly growing U.S. market in solar photovoltaics, and will continue to contribute articles and analysis for the site. Moving into the role of Senior Editor U.S. is David Wagman (pictured), a longtime energy journalist and editor. His career highlights include launching Renewable Energy World North America magazine, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...