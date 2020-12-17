DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Dec-2020 / 17:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 December 2020 ***************** Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Transaction in own shares DMGT announces that on 17 December 2020 it transferred 138,677 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of Treasury at a price of GBP7.38 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its RMS subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan. Simultaneous with the transfer out of Treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited 138,677 A Shares at a price of GBP7.38. The shares purchased will be held in Treasury. Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in Treasury is 4,115,021 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as Treasury shares) is 210,798,306. Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904 IMPORTANT NOTICE This announcement and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute or form part of any offer or an invitation to acquire or dispose of or sell securities in any jurisdiction and in particular the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or invitation is unlawful or require preparation of any prospectus or other offer documentation or would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions. The distribution of this announcement and the offering or sale of the shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by DMGT, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (CS), or any of their respective affiliates that would, or which is intended to, permit a public offer of the shares in any jurisdiction or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to the shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Banks to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. CS is only acting with DMGT in connection with the matters referred to herein, and no one else, and will not be responsible to anyone other than to DMGT for providing the protections offered to clients of CS, nor will CS nor any of its respective affiliates be responsible for providing advice in relation to the Placement or the contents of this announcement. CS and its affiliates may participate in the share sale on a proprietary basis. CS is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. This statement does not seek to limit or exclude responsibilities or liabilities which may arise under the FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted CS or by any of its respective affiliates or agents as to or in relation to, the accuracy or completeness of this announcement or any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: POS TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 89907 EQS News ID: 1156147 End of Announcement EQS News Service

