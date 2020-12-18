Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - AIM4 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMD.P) ("AIM4" or the "Company"), today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders"), held on December 17, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The Company is pleased to announce that all matters put forward before the Shareholders at the Meeting for consideration and approval, including in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Qualifying Transaction") involving AIM4 and TRC Management Holdings Corp. ("TRC") as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 19, 2020 as supplemented by the Company's filing statement dated November 27, 2020, were approved. The Qualifying Transaction will be completed by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA") subject to court approval.

The Company and TRC expect to close the Qualifying Transaction on or about December 23, 2020.

About TRC

TRC was incorporated on March 7, 2014 under the OBCA. TRC is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. TRC's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, TRC's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care - from acute to primary, community and seniors care. TRC is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities.

About AIM4

AIM4 was incorporated on November 29, 2018 under the OBCA and is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The AIM4 common shares (the "AIM4 Shares") are listed for trading on the TSXV. The AIM4 Shares have been posted for trading on the TSXV since July 4, 2019. The AIM4 Shares were halted from trading on October 14, 2020 in connection with the announcement of the Arrangement and remain halted as at the date hereof. AIM4 is a capital pool company, incorporated for the purposes of identifying and evaluating businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4 - "Capital Pool Companies" (the "Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual) in accordance with the Policy. Until completion of a Qualifying Transaction, AIM4 will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the terms, conditions, and completion of the Qualifying Transaction. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including that all applicable regulatory approvals for the Qualifying Transaction will be received. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, including the effects of COVID-19. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

All information provided in this press release relating to TRC has been provided by management of TRC and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Information Circular or filing statement prepared and filed in connection with the Qualifying Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

