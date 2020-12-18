Just Business & Vigil AI UK Launch Krunam, a CSEA AI Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Just Business, the San Francisco-based impact investment firm, today announced a joint venture with London-based Vigil AI Ltd, to form Krunam Public Benefit Corporation, a software company ( www.krunam.co ) at the forefront of combating online child sexual exploitation and abuse (CSEA) through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning.

Krunam also enters the marketplace with an industry first video CSEA classifier, able to detect and categorize previously unseen CSEA videos to fine-grained standards. This is important because in 2019 alone, 84 million digital CSEA files were reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and nearly 50 million of these files were video, the first time in history that digital CSEA video outpaced still images.

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, with offices in Minneapolis and London, Krunam is the only company in the world with this level of capability for unknown CSEA content. The company is a joint venture between Vigil AI UK, a leading CSEA software development company, and Just Business, a leading impact business investment and incubation firm.

Krunam offers an unparalleled Deep Learning/AI product that empowers digital platforms to scan, prioritize, clear and report digital CSEA at levels previously unseen in the industry. Krunam offers an AI platform trained in conjunction with law enforcement on a vast set of training data (including CSEA and non CSEA) setting new standards of verification and provenance. The result is superior CSEA identification rates, lower false positive rates, and clarity of compliance.

Chris Wexler will be Krunam's CEO. Wexler has a long history in the marketing technology and analytics field with leading firms such as McCann (IPG), Crispin, Porter + Bogusky (MDCA) and Cramer-Krasselt. Chris Wexler shared, "We are excited to focus our company on the use of cutting-edge technology to fight against the most difficult and pernicious problems in society. Technology for too long has been treated as an amoral tool - and the proliferation of Digital CSEA is one of the nasty side effects of that unfortunate choice. We look forward to partnering with companies big and small to tackle the hardest problems and make their products a safer and better experience for their users."

Mark Wexler, the co-founder and managing partner of Just Business will join the company as its president and will serve on its board of directors. David Batstone, co-founder of Just Business, will also join Krunam's board of directors. Just Business will help the company secure corporate clients and law enforcement contracts. "There are many solutions in the marketplace, but nothing comes to the level of Krunam. Our technology can be seen as nothing short of a game changer. Today exploiters roam the digital sphere with impunity. That's about to change," said Mark Wexler.

Dr. Scott Page, Co-Founder and CEO of Vigil AI, sees the joint venture with Just Business as critical for scaling the company's AI CSEA solutions. "We are very excited to partner with Just Business to launch Krunam to take our technology and its benefits global," Page said.

Just Business is a boutique, impact investment firm committed to building profitable companies that positively impact the world. The firm started and built the leading BCorp beverage company, REBBL. It also helped rapidly scale the market leader in the corporate relocation space, Relocity, Inc, and last month placed investment capital into American Battery Technology Company and Hydra Energy. Just Business is also the force behind Not For Sale, a global NGO focused on human trafficking and environmental exploitation.

