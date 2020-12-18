900 West And Synergy Consulting Team Up In Chicago Digital Marketing Campaign

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / The team behind the Chicago-based luxury condominiums known as 900 West Washington Residences is pleased to announce that they will be collaborating with Synergy Consulting Group to work on a marketing campaign aimed at reaching out to people across Chicago through online organic channels. 900 West's property can be found in the West Loop, one of the liveliest areas in the city. The area is home to a wide range of offices, businesses, restaurants and performance centers, which puts residents of the area in easy reach of work, entertainment and almost any other amenity or resource they might want.

The living spaces at 900 West have a great deal to offer. 900 West describes their properties as being, "Encased by floor to ceiling windows offering exceptional views of downtown Chicago," and states that, "The interiors of 900 West are nothing short of breathtaking. Every inch of the contemporary living space was designed with the utmost attention to detail, fully immersing residents in this decadent dream. Complete with custom finishes throughout for kitchen, bathroom and flooring, 900 West ensures that even the finest needs are accommodated, providing a finished home of the highest caliber."

900 West was developed by Taris Real Estate, a premier real estate developer and investor based in Chicago. The firm puts great emphasis on ensuring that homeowners never have to settle when it comes to quality and Taris' portfolio is full of exceptionally crafted projects. The architect behind the Chicago luxury living spaces is Northworks, a full-service architecture and planning firm that offers new building design, historic preservation, site planning, construction management, building conditions analysis and interior design.

Pellini Designs also worked on 900 West as the designer. Gina Pellini used her professional expertise to create uniquely luxurious interiors. As a passionate entrepreneur with exceptional leadership talents, she excels at coming up with innovative solutions for a national client base. Notably, 900 West's broker is Jameson Sothesby's, an international realty firm.



Synergy Consulting Group will be joining the 900 West team to help with marketing the luxury condominiums across the online digital landscape. "We offer a wide range of Digital Marketing and Web Design Services all across Chicago and the greater United States," says the online marketing agency. "Our services include consulting services, website design, web development, mobile applications, branding, SEO, promotional products, large format printing and more. Striving to let your online business thrive, our team of experts figures out all your business needs from stem to stern to lead it accordingly. Being backed by an efficient team of web developers, digital marketers and access to adequate resources helps us to indulge in innovative aspects of website development."

The online marketing company offers a variety of services, specializing in local search engine optimization. Using their Knowledge engine, the Synergy Consulting Group team manages local listings to ensure their clients' locations perform better in search results and that customers will find all the information they need. With their team of creative web developers in Chicago, Synergy helps clients save time and ensure that all information provided online is accurate and up to date. 900 West will be working with the company to reach out to Chicagoans who may be interested in the luxury condominiums.

Since the late 1990's, Synergys executive team has been producing award-winning designs in both print and online media. The company's philosophy In today's digital world understands, people embrace the customer journey with the highest level of experience that best meets their needs. We help transform processes by designing these best-in-class experiences, driven by strong creativity and rooted in the technology, data and organizational strategy required for operational excellence to give you the highest probability of results. We combine these capabilities into a multi-faceted approach, creating disruptive brand experiences and solutions across the digital footprint.

This means every site made by the company is easy to find, stylish and appealing, quick to load, responsive and easy to buy from. "We believe that, for successful innovation and design, we must first gain a thorough understanding of your company," the agency says. This includes, "Our online objectives and the needs of your target audiences - all before we start talking design. We've designed our entire process and products around providing everything you need, ensuring that working with us is always an easy and hassle-free experience. We are a pioneering firm on the cutting edge of ideas, concepts, marketing and technology constantly reinventing the standard of service and delivering superior performance as a fully-integrated marketing and consulting firm. Checkout 900 West Washington Residences online on Instagram. There are dozens of pictures of luxury condominiums on the platform. Further inquiries may be directed to 900 West's representatives as well.

