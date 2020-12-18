Supervest Bridges the Gap between Accredited Investors and Alternative Investments

Supervest - a Platform for Alternative Investment Asset Classes

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Supervest was founded with a mission to make investing in alternative asset classes simple, transparent, secure and accessible. Since inception in 2019, the supervest platform has handled over twenty million dollars in transactions. Despite the plethora of unique investment opportunities that exist, traditional investment platforms and modalities often miss the mark when it comes to outside of the norm asset classes.

The Supervest - Alternative Investment Crowdfunding Platform effectively bridges the gap between accredited investors and a range of truly alternative investments, including but not limited to merchant cash advance, debt settlement, credit card acquisitions and more.

By leveraging relationships with small to mid-sized lenders and other unique originating teams, Supervest was able to establish an investment platform capable of serving accredited investors with a broad range of appetites for risk and returns.

The platform effectively connects accredited investors with funding companies, merchants and other parties, making formerly inaccessible asset classes available as an opportunity for diversifying portfolios and participating in high yield opportunities.

The Challenge of Alternative Asset Classes for Investors

Having operated their own MCA company, the founders of Supervest intimately understood the potential that alternative investment opportunities have for savvy investors willing to balance risk and reward. Yet despite the potential, investment opportunities in this space and others were limited to operators or those with direct industry involvement.

There lacked an investment platform capable of connecting the right parties in a safe, secure, reliable and transparent manner.

A Platform Connecting Capital to Opportunity

Leveraging their decades of experience, as technology entrepreneurs, quantitative investment fund managers and MCA company operators, the founders of Supervest set out to establish something truly unique to the industry.

The platform connects accredited investors to opportunities including:

- Merchant cash advance

- Credit card portfolio residuals acquisitions

- Real estate hard money

- Debt settlement

- Entertainment

- Consumer lending

- One-off investment opportunities

Notable Features of the Platform Include:

- Real-time opportunity alerts

- The ability to earn returns weekly

- Reduced risk exposure by diversifying capital across multiple classes

- Average advance returns ranging between 3-12 months

- Robust reporting dashboard

- And more…

Alternative Asset Classes: An attractive proposition

No investment is without risk, but when it comes to potential rewards, MCA and other alternative assets have a lot of appeal to investors.

Although higher risk, investments such as MCA assets produce yields higher than can be obtained through traditional 'yield-type' investments. Return cycles are also shorter in duration, resulting in faster realization of potential returns which can be redeployed thus enhancing the compounding return effects. Through Supervest, investors may find the ability to diversify exposure across repayment streams represented by thousands of individual merchants.

Each year thousands of businesses large and small rely on merchant cash advances, hard money lines of credit, and other means as financing solutions to cover operational shortfalls, purchase equipment, float payroll, supply inventory, and more.

Having transitioned from a fledgling industry to a thriving opportunity to serve businesses and earn a healthy profit, the merchant cash advance industry now represents an interesting investment opportunity for savvy accredited investors to capitalize on as part of their portfolio.

About Supervest

Supervest, headquartered out of Schaumburg, IL, is the world's first equity crowdfunding (syndication) service for merchant cash advances, connecting accredited investors to an otherwise formerly inaccessible asset classes.

Supervest is not a fund and does not manage money. Rather they provide an avenue and secure platform for investors, MCA funding companies and businesses to connect and mutually benefit.

Media contact

Company: Supervest

Contact: Jay Morton

Phone: (888) 548-3801

E-mail: j@supervest.com

Website: https://www.supervest.com/

Address: 1900 E Golf Road Suite 550 Schaumburg, IL 60173

SOURCE: Supervest

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621495/Supervest-Bridges-the-Gap-between-Accredited-Investors-and-Alternative-Investments