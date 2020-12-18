The smart grid sensors market is expected to grow by USD 122.47 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005778/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Grid Sensors Market by Technology and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The transition to smart grids is expected to drive market growth. However, factors such as concerns over cybersecurity will challenge growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/smart-grid-sensors-market-industry-analysis

Smart Grid Sensors Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the hardware components segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of IoT in the power industry. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Smart Grid Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The wide-scale smart grid adoption in the US and Canada is crucial in driving the growth of the market in North America. The US is the key market for smart grid sensors in North America.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Smart Grid Communications Market Global smart grid communications market segmentation by solution (WAN, FAN, and HAN) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market Global distribution automation solutions market segmentation by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Arteche Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Xylem Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Hardware components Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Arteche Group

Eaton Corporation Plc

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005778/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/