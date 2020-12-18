The intraosseous infusion devices market is poised to grow by USD 96.40 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006155/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report on the intraosseous infusion devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

The intraosseous infusion devices market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for intraosseous devices in emergency and military medical facilities as one of the prime reasons that will further drive the intraosseous infusion devices market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Intraosseous Infusion Devices market covers the following areas:

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Sizing

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Forecast

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market Analysis

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Companies Mentioned

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

BIOPSYBELL Srl

Cook Medical LLC

Implox Pty Ltd.

PAVMED Inc.

PERSYS MEDICAL

Teleflex Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Programmable Infusion Pumps Market Global programmable infusion pumps market segmentation by type (large-volume infusion pumps and small-volume infusion pumps) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global IV Fluid Monitoring Devices Market Global IV fluid monitoring devices market segmentation by end-user (Hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and Homecare) and geographic (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Automatic intraosseous infusion devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manual intraosseous infusion devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Segmentation by End User

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd.

BIOPSYBELL Srl

Cook Medical LLC

Implox Pty Ltd.

PAVMED Inc.

PERSYS MEDICAL

Teleflex Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006155/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/