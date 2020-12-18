Media Release

Landis+Gyr and Google Cloud Sign Groundbreaking Long-TermStrategicPartnership

Cham, Switzerland - December 18th, 2020 - Landis+Gyr AG, a fully owned subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (LAND.SW) and Google Ireland Limited ("Google Cloud") have signed a strategic, multi-year partnership to accelerate Landis+Gyr's transition to the cloud and co-innovate new products and services. It is the first partnership of this kind for the energy management industry.

Landis+Gyr and Google Cloud will co-innovate the next generation of cloud-based energy management solutions to enable smart infrastructure and smart cities



Landis+Gyr's transformation into the cloud will drive agility, ensure cyber-security, and reduce cost over time



The long-term innovation partnership between Landis+Gyr and Google Cloud aims to leverage smart metering and grid-edge intelligence, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to transform the future of the energy industry



Together, Landis+Gyr and Google Cloud will enable utilities to manage grid operations with more visibility and empower energy consumers to utilize energy in a more informed and sustainable way

The parties will finalize the details of the partnership over the coming weeks, and Landis+Gyr will be in a position to provide additional information about the strategic partnership with Google Cloud during its Capital Markets Day on January 27th, 2021.

More information about the Capital Markets Day is available on Landis+Gyr's investor website: www.landisgyr.com/investors/cmd/

Contact Media

Martin Meier-Pfister

IRF

Phone +41 43 244 81 40

meier-pfister@irf-reputation.ch

Eva Borowski, SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 935 63 96

Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Contact Investors

Christian Waelti, Head of Investor Relations

Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key dates

Capital Markets Day January 27th, 2021 Release of Results for Financial Year 2020 May 5th, 2021 Publication of Annual Report 2020 and Invitation to AGM 2021 May 28th, 2021

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2019, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,500 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

###