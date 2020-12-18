Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update.

Drilling Results

Drilling on AKD-12 has been completed and two gas intervals are defined to be tested. The first interval, Kyzyloi, is approximately 4.6 meters starting at a depth of 588 meters, and the second interval, Tasaran, is 4 meters starting at a depth of 926 meters. We are expecting to receive positive results. We did not identify any condensate or oil intervals. Drilling on AKK-33 has been completed, but the reservoirs are water bearing.

Production update

The KBD-02 well has continued to produce oil from the Upper Aptian zone, and has been averaging approximately 1,860 bopd using a 9mm choke. In total, the well has produced over 300,000 barrels of oil since the beginning of testing.

Director Resignation

The Company also announces that Abay Amirkhanov is stepping down from the Board of Directors of Tethys. Mr. Amirkhanov is pursuing a new opportunity that prohibits maintaining a position in a publicly traded company. He has expressed his gratitude for his experience working with the Company and hopes to maintain a positive relationship with all of the members of the Board and the Company. The Board regrets losing Mr. Amirkhanov and would like to express its appreciation for his efforts and contributions during his tenure with the Company.

A new candidate has been proposed for consideration and the board hopes to get a replacement for Abay soon.

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

