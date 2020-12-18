



TOKYO, Dec 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. today announced that its stereo camera, with lane keep assist and nighttime pedestrian detection features, has been adopted by Suzuki Motor Corporation for their "XBEE". Launched in October 2020, the "XBEE" is a mini passenger vehicle with enhanced safety features.In recent years, the adoption of collision avoidance braking systems in automobile safety design has accelerated due to their effectiveness in mitigating traffic accidents. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) plan to make it mandatory for all new passenger vehicles produced in Japan to have collision avoidance brakes from 2021. Automobile safety has been improving with the application of automatic brakes and the increased adoption of advanced safety features, such as pedestrian detection and protection systems. These trends are expected to promote an increase in consumer demand for new vehicles.The "XBEE" is the first Suzuki vehicle to adopt a "Lane Keep Assist Function(1)" which keeps the vehicle close to the center of the lane. Other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) adopted in the "XBEE" include "Adaptive Cruise Control(1)" and "Dual Camera Brake Support(1)", an automatic brake system which can detect pedestrians even at night. These features are supported by Hitachi Automotive Systems' stereo camera with nighttime pedestrian detection. The stereo camera leverages Hitachi's unique machine learning technology, making it possible to detect pedestrians at night with a high level of precision.Furthermore, this "XBEE" is categorized as a "Support Car S Wide(2)" vehicle, which Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and MLIT are promoting domestically for widespread use. The "XBEE" is also an MLIT "AEBS Certified Vehicle(3)". Hitachi Automotive Systems supports such safety support vehicles with its advanced ADAS technologies and will continue to contribute to the prevention of traffic accidents.(1) Standard feature on the XBEE HYBRID MZ, HYBRID MV.(2) A subdivision of the "Support Car S" category (vehicles with a certain level of drive support functions, such as advanced safety technologies, and advanced emergency (automatic) braking). "Support Car S Wide" are vehicles that have advanced emergency (automatic) braking (for pedestrians), devices to control acceleration when the pedal is mistakenly applied, lane stray warning and advanced lights. These features are especially recommended for elderly drivers.(3) An MLIT vehicle certification for passenger vehicles indicates that the vehicle has advanced emergency (automatic) brakes for vehicles in motion as well as a certain level of performance while stopped.About Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, sales and services of automotive components, transportation related components, industrial machines and systems, and offers a wide range of automotive systems including Powertrain Systems, Chassis Systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi-automotive.co.jp/en/.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.