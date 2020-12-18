Anzeige
Freitag, 18.12.2020
Taat Lifestyle: Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
PR Newswire
18.12.2020 | 08:04


POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, December 17

18th December 2020

Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Directorate Change

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE) ("Powerhouse" or the "Company"), the sustainable hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Berry to the Board as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mark Berry is a Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP. Mark specialises in the project financing of energy, infrastructure and process engineering projects. He has particular expertise in the waste to energy (including materials recovery and fuel recovery from waste), transport and mining sectors. Mark's experience includes advising on a number of project financed waste and waste to energy schemes including PFI and merchant/commercial projects. He is also a Chartered Engineer and a member of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers.

On joining the Board of Powerhouse Mark Berry said:

"I'm pleased to be joining the Board in order to support the Company as it develops the first DMG project. This is particularly exciting at a time when hydrogen and plastics are attracting global attention in terms of a solution to a problem."

Tim Yeo, Chairman of Powerhouse, said:

"We are pleased to be strengthening our Board as we approach the most important year in Powerhouse's history, with the commercialisation of our clean technology. Mark's experience in waste and waste to energy schemes will help to strengthen our Board and we look forward to working with Mark over what is set to be, an exciting number of years for Powerhouse."

2021 will see the first commercial use of Powerhouse's clean technology at a local level, providing a closed loop solution for non-recyclable plastic waste, whilst producing hydrogen fuel at the UK's first Plastic Park located near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Powerhouse and Peel L&P Environmental are collaborating to develop 11 waste plastic to hydrogen facilities across the UK. These Plastic Parks will revolutionise the way that plastic waste is currently handled. The parks could provide a complete solution for the 4.9 million tonnes of plastic waste generated in the UK each year, preventing it ending up in landfill or the ocean.

Powerhouse technology is a UK first which will help accelerate the clean energy transition, helping drive the hydrogen revolution and improve air quality by replacing diesel with hydrogen as a transport fuel.

Further regulatory disclosures:

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Name: Mark Berry age 56

Mark Berry does not hold any shares in the Company.

Current directorships/ partnerships: Partner Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

ENDS

For more information, contact:

Powerhouse Energy Group plcTel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Tim Yeo, Executive Chairman
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker
Ikon Associates (media enquiries)Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian Shaw

SisterSmith PR (media enquiries)
Becca Smith 		Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

Mob: +44 (0) 7766522305

Notes for editors:

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse, the sustainable hydrogen company, has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. Powerhouse's technology is one of the world's first proven, distributed, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality hydrogen and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

Powerhouse's process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of GBP500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net


