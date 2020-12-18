Anzeige
Freitag, 18.12.2020
Taat Lifestyle: Die tabak- und nikotinlose Zigarette ist jetzt in den Läden!
WKN: 873839 ISIN: FR0000033003 Ticker-Symbol: TOX 
Stuttgart
18.12.20
09:24 Uhr
8,780 Euro
+0,240
+2,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.12.2020 | 08:53
TOUAX: Successful asset refinancing in the Rail division for 180 million euros

PRESS RELEASE Paris, December 18, 2020 - 8.45 a.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Successful asset refinancing in the Rail division

for 180 million euros

- A Green Loan of 120 million euros

- A revolving credit facility of 60 million euros

Touax announces the refinancing of its Railcar division for a total of EUR 180 million combining a 5-year green loan in euros and pounds sterling for an amount equivalent to 120 million euros equivalent and a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of 3 years with a 2-year term loan conversion option for an amount equivalent to 60 million euros, in euros and pounds sterling for a part.

This transaction ensures the refinancing of the existing asset portfolio as well as the financing of future investments. It comes after Touax Rail Limited's capital increase last September with DIF Capital Partners and will support the development of its long-term freight railcar leasing business in Europe.

The arranger banks are Credit Agricole CIB (Documentation Agent), Landesbank Hessen-Theringen Girozentrale (Facility Agent and Security Trustee) and ING bank (Green Advisor).

Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood and McCann Fitzgerald and lenders by Clifford Chance.

"We are very pleased with this financing, which has decreased overall costs, and which marks our commitment to the development of environmentally friendly transport activities. The "Green Loan" label was obtained as all the railcars we lease comply with the emission threshold of 40g CO2 e/tkm. This transaction will increase our market presence and competitiveness and is also the first financial transaction carried out jointly with our partner DIF." Fabrice and Raphael Walewski, managing partners.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • March 24, 2021: 2020 Revenue from activities and 2020 annual results - SFAF presentation
  • March 26, 2021: Conference call to present the annual results

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1bn in assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:
TOUAX ACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

Attachment

  • EN TOUAX PR Refi TRL 18 12 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71a07ce9-d5a1-49f4-bb8d-ec381b54b9e2)

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
