American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses What Kinds of Non-Traditional Assets Do Self-Directed IRA Investors Use?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / A Self-Directed IRA investor has the opportunity to use all sorts of nontraditional retirement assets in a retirement portfolio. But what are those assets specifically? Which ones does the IRS allow? A recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, went into detail about the possibilities of nontraditional retirement investing with a Self-Directed IRA.

Although the post did not highlight every individual retirement investment possibility, that's for a reason. Using a Self-Directed IRA for investing in retirement assets means that investors can use a wide variety of assets. In fact, the IRS tends to limit which assets cannot be used, such as fine wine collections and art.

On the other hand, it is possible for retirement investors to use investments like real estate within a retirement portfolio. Real estate investments can include a wide range of real estate types, from commercial real estate to single-family rentals. It can also include raw land and tax lien investments.

The post also detailed private IRA lending. Using a Self-Directed IRA, an individual can lend out retirement capital in exchange for a consistent return in the form of interest. This would be one way of diversifying out of the stock market. Another way would be through precious metals. Gold and silver have been some of the most popular precious metal investments for Self-Directed IRA investors, but other precious metals like platinum are also available for investment.

The post also went on to detail privately held companies. Said the post: "An investor can hold a Single Member LLC, for example, and create a Checkbook IRA. In this arrangement, an investor can easily use their Self-Directed IRA, using the checkbook of the company held within the IRA." A Checkbook IRA strategy allows investors to use retirement assets while having the intuitive feel that comes with checkbook control.

"People know they have options, but few people know just how many retirement options they really have," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This is an eye-opener post for a lot of people who want to see if they can diversify their retirement assets."

For more information, visit www.AmericanIRA.com or call 866-7500-IRA.

