Technavio has been monitoring the correction tapes market and it is poised to grow by USD 33.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Correction Tapes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the correction tapes market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The education segment led the market in 2019.

The education segment led the market in 2019.

The growth of the corporate sector is the major trend in the market.

The growth of the corporate sector is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2020-2024.

3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Newell Brands Inc., P. J. Ford Associates Ltd., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Newell Brands Inc., P. J. Ford Associates Ltd., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by increasing product demand among students. However, the presence of numerous regional players will challenge growth.

The market is driven by increasing product demand among students. However, the presence of numerous regional players will challenge growth.

North America dominated the market with a 36% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., BIC Group, Newell Brands Inc., P. J. Ford Associates Ltd., PLUS Corp., SEED Inc., Soni Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Staples Inc., and Tombow Pencil Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing product demand among students, the presence of numerous regional players is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this correction tapes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Correction Tapes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Correction Tapes Market is segmented as below:

End-user Education And Home Office

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Correction Tapes Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The correction tapes market report covers the following areas:

Correction Tapes Market Size

Correction Tapes Market Trends

Correction Tapes Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growth of the corporate sector as one of the prime reasons driving the Correction Tapes Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Correction Tapes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist correction tapes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the correction tapes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the correction tapes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of correction tapes market vendors

