AECI Limited - Appointment of Acting Group Company Secretary
PR Newswire
London, December 18
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")
APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with the Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders and noteholders are advised that Mr Wynand Strydom, AECI's Head of Legal, has been appointed as Acting Group Company Secretary with effect from 1 January 2021 and until a permanent appointment to the position has been finalised.
Woodmead, Sandton
18 December 2020
Sponsor and debt sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A Division of FirstRand Bank Limited)