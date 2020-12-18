AECI Limited - Appointment of Acting Group Company Secretary

AECI LIMITED

APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders and noteholders are advised that Mr Wynand Strydom, AECI's Head of Legal, has been appointed as Acting Group Company Secretary with effect from 1 January 2021 and until a permanent appointment to the position has been finalised.

18 December 2020

