Freitag, 18.12.2020
InnoCan Pharma: Mit Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
18.12.20
08:08 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,080
+1,70 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.12.2020 | 09:34
AECI Limited - Appointment of Acting Group Company Secretary

AECI Limited - Appointment of Acting Group Company Secretary

PR Newswire

London, December 18

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or the "Company")

APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders and noteholders are advised that Mr Wynand Strydom, AECI's Head of Legal, has been appointed as Acting Group Company Secretary with effect from 1 January 2021 and until a permanent appointment to the position has been finalised.

Woodmead, Sandton
18 December 2020

Sponsor and debt sponsor:
Rand Merchant Bank (A Division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
