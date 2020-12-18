EIB - EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60bn for 2021

For immediate release

18 December 2020

EIB announces funding programme of EUR 60 billion for 2021

The EIB estimates its new issuance for next year at EUR 60 billion. The EIB Board of Directors in its December meeting approved a borrowing authorization of up to EUR 70 billion, allowing for upside flexibility.

In 2020 ytd. the EIB has raised EUR 69.9 billion (including 2021 pre-funding), in line with the increase in the funding authorization approved by the Board in September.

Bond redemptions for 2021 are estimated at EUR 64 billion. Redemptions in 2020 amounted to EUR 69 billion.

