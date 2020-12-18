Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Mit Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
PR Newswire
18.12.2020 | 10:04
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Onlineslots.com Gives Fans a Trip Down Memory Lane With This 3D Virtual Tour Of A '90s Woolworths Store

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The festive season is truly upon us, and this Christmas, fans can relive their nostalgia with a tour of the nation's most missed high-street store.

The iconic retailer, fondly known as "Woolies", left a hole in many hearts when it went into administration over 10 years ago. Fans may also remember how, back in October, a sixth-former managed to get the nation's hopes up with a Twitter hoax proclaiming its return.

Luckily, onlineslots.com has introduced a '90s throwback video that brings Woolworths back to life - for real, this time.

Relive all-things Woolworths in this 3D video, from classic toys to the Top 40 CD wall - not forgetting the infamous pic'n'mix. There's even a chance to test your knowledge with a fun '90s quiz on pop culture.

About onlineslots.com
For over 20 years, onlineslots.com have been on a mission to help slots players find the best games, reviews and insights by sharing our knowledge and expertise in a fun and friendly way.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAy2bLJN-5I

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198988/Onlineslots_Logo.jpg

OnlineSlots.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/OnlineSlots.com)

© 2020 PR Newswire
