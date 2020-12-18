TEMSA: Bus exports to be delivered to the heart of the European Union

ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its first electric bus export to Sweden, TEMSA, a Sabanci Holding - PPF Group subsidiary, delivered its first shipment of LD 12 SB PLUS model buses to Belgium, the center of the European Union. TEMSA CEO Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu said, "TEMSA is ramping up to play a more significant role not only in Turkish market, but in the global arena. Our LD 12 SB PLUS exports to Belgium is a key indicator that will create new opportunities in the Benelux market and will raise brand awareness!"

TEMSA Ulasim Araçlari A.S. that started to operate under the umbrella of the PPF Group, the main partner of Skoda Transportation and the Sabanci Holding, through the share transfer agreements took place in the recent weeks, is crowning its increasing export with Belgium. TEMSA carried out the delivery of the first shipment consisting of four units to Opérateur de transport de Wallonie (OTW), the public transport company of the Wallonie region situated in the south of Belgium.

TOTAL QUANTITY TO REACH 40 AT THE FIRST STAGE

The second party delivery consisting of 22 units will be delivered by April 2021 pursuant to the order agreement executed between TEMSA and OTW. By the end of 2021, the number of TEMSA branded vehicles on Wallonie roads will reach 40 with ongoing orders coming.

While Wallonie attracts attention as a region with a total population of 3,7 million people, it is also known as Europe's commercial crossroad. The vehicles delivered to OTW, the official transport operator of the Wallonie region, will be used in South Belgium's public transportation.

FIRST, SWEDEN; THEN, BELGIUM

Noting that TEMSA launched a serious export in next to no time, TEMSA CEO Tolga Dogancioglu said, "We recently exported the 6 MD9 electriCITY buses to Sweden. TEMSA's first electric vehicle export to Sweden was quite significant for us. Following a few weeks that passed since then, we are very content to set our second export route to Belgium, the center of the European Union (EU). Being a public company, OTW carries 159 million passengers annually with its public transport fleet of 1,543 vehicles. They conduct a large portion of their transportation services by means of buses. They carry out tram and metro transportation in the Charleroi region as well. It is a source of great pleasure to export the vehicles we manufacture in Adana to the country which is the center of the European Union."

SUBSTANTIAL OPPORTUNITY FOR THE BENELUX MARKET

Highlighting the fact that the delivery in question is also in the form of a noteworthy reference for the BENELUX countries (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg), Dogancioglu said: "Through our R&D studies, on which we allocate approximately five percent of our turnover every year, and with our wide range of products that covers all segments, we are designing the next generation mobility solutions of tomorrow and keeping on working for a better future through the vision of smart mobility that shapes it. We are in a period that TEMSA will be an influencer in the global market. In this respect, this delivery to Belgium is a source of immense pleasure and pride for us. TEMSA is ramping up to play a more significant role not only in Turkish market, but in the global arena. Our LD 12 SB PLUS exports to Belgium is a key indicator that will create new opportunities in the Benelux market and will raise brand awareness!"

