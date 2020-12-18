

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCTZF.PK) announced that a Tencent-led consortium has exercised its call option to acquire an additional 10% equity stake in Universal Music Group from its parent company, Vivendi SE (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK). Upon the closing of this transaction, the Consortium's equity ownership in UMG will increase to 20%.



Tencent noted that this transaction is based on the same enterprise value of EUR 30 billion for 100% of UMG's share capital as in the initial acquisition that closed in March 2020.



The Consortium comprises the same members as that for the initial 10% investment in UMG, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and other financial co-investors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TENCENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de