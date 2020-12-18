Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Arkema SA, BASF SE and Celanese Corp. will emerge as major high-performance polymers market participants during 2020-2024

The high-performance polymers market is expected to grow by USD 7.45 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the high-performance polymers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-performance Polymers Market 2020-2024

The high-performance polymers market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three High-performance Polymers Market Participants:

Arkema SA

Arkema SA operates its business in various segments such as high-performance materials, industrial specialties, coating solutions. The company offers Piezotech, Celocor, and other polymer products.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business in various segments such as agricultural solutions, and others. The company offers Ultramid Advanced N, Slentite, and other high-performance polymers.

Celanese Corp.

Celanese Corp. operates its business in various segments such as engineered materials, acetate tow, acetyl chain. The company offers Celanex thermoplastic polyester, Hostaform, and Celcon acetal copolymer, and other polymers.

High-performance Polymers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The high-performance polymers market is segmented as below:

Type Fluoropolymers Polyamides Sulfone Polymers AKP Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA

Application Automotive Electrical And Electronics Industrial Medical



The high-performance polymers market is driven by the increasing demand from the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, other factors such as the need for lightweight automotives is expected to trigger the high-performance polymers market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

