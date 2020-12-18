Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Composite Holding Co., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti. and Hexcel Corp. will emerge as major carbon fiber in the automotive composites market participants during 2020-2024

The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is expected to grow by 46.89 thousand MT during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Fiber in the Automotive Composites Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Carbon Fiber In The Automotive Composites Market Participants:

Composite Holding Co.

Composite Holding Co. operates its business through the unified segment. The company offers carbon fiber materials and carbon-fiber reinforced (CFR) products for various industries such as automobile, aviation, and atomic industry among others.

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti.

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti. operates its business in various segments such as AKSACA Carbon Fiber, CarbonWrap Systems, and Reinforcements. The company offers carbon fiber containing at least 95% carbon atoms bonded together.

Hexcel Corp.

Hexcel Corp. operates its business in various segments such as Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The company offers fast-curing carbon fiber prepregs for metal/composite hybrid structures and glass fiber prepregs for composite leaf springs.

Carbon Fiber In The Automotive Composites Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is segmented as below:

Material LFT SMC Prepreg SFT Others

Application Exterior Components Interior Components Structural And Powertrain Components Chassis Systems Others

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The carbon fiber in the automotive composites market is driven by excellent properties exhibited by carbon fiber. In addition, other factors such as stringent regulations in the automotive industry are expected to trigger the carbon fiber in the automotive composites market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

