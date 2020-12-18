Rene Buhay, VP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration systems, gives his top Christmas gift ideas for teachers who have had to adapt to working remotely in this challenging year.

A Compact Visualizer

A compact, lightweight visualizer ideal for showing teaching materials or demonstrating step-by-step processes, since the laptop camera or webcam is fixed at the top of the screen and doesn't offer overhead angles. It can fold up to easily fit in a bag or desk drawer. Pick one with a highly adjustable camera head and mechanical arm that make it easier to switch between teaching materials and self-view.

A Premium Camera

Better student engagement can be achieved with a high-quality camera to use in place of the one on a laptop or PC, so choose one that offers 4K imaging and a wide FOV.

Premium imaging keeps teachers and their content looking sharp onscreen, rather than presenting a blurry view that makes it hard for students to focus. A wide angle lets teachers step away from their desk and present material on whiteboards or give demonstrations.

An Easel-Style Whiteboard

If teachers are using wide-angle webcams, an easel-style whiteboard will allow teachers to write notes and draw diagrams, just like they would in their traditional teaching spaces.

For teachers who are streaming from school facilities.

An auto tracking camera in the classroom, possibly installed during the holidays, will give teachers the freedom of being able to step away from a fixed camera angle and walk around the room interacting with students and educational display.

A Coffee or Tea Subscription!

Coffee and tea fuel teachers everywhere. Many schools provide liquid caffeine boosts as perks of the job, but online teachers working from home have to go out of pocket for their drinks. A coffee or tea subscription is a thoughtful way to make sure teachers always have enough energy to get through the day!

"Rewarding our teachers after the year they have had with gifts to make their life easier, and more satisfying, will give them the motivation and inspiration needed at the start of 2021," sums up Buhay.

