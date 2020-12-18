Technavio has been monitoring the visual content market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the visual content market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The stock images segment led the market in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

Growth in online media and online retail channels is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., Pond5 Inc., Shopify Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the growth in digital marketing. However, the lack of appropriate licensing and legal regulations might challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

North America led the market with a 44% share in 2019.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., Pond5 Inc., Shopify Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in digital marketing will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of appropriate licensing and legal regulations is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this visual content market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Visual Content Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Visual Content Market is segmented as below:

Product Stock Images Stock Video

Application Editorial Commercial

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



Visual Content Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The visual content market report covers the following areas:

Visual Content Market Size

Visual Content Market Trends

Visual Content Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth in online media and online retail channels as one of the prime reasons driving the Visual Content Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Visual Content Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist visual content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the visual content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the visual content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual content market vendors

