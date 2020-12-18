The radio-frequency power semiconductor devices market is expected to grow by 985.50 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
The development of smart cities is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the requirement for high investments will challenge growth.
Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market: Material Landscape
Based on the material, the market saw maximum growth in the GaN segment in 2019. This is due to the increased use of gallium nitride (GaN) materials in the manufacture of radio-frequency power semiconductor devices owing to their wide bandgap. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 50% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The region will continue to offer several growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for radio-frequency power semiconductor devices in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cree Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
- Qorvo Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
- WIN Semiconductors Corp.
