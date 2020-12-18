The ultrasonic sensors market is expected to grow by USD 707.89 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005076/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a More Detailed Analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The growing demand for sensor technology in smart factories is one of the major factors propelling market growth. Industrial operators across the world are automating their existing factories to attain flexibility, enhance communication, and achieve precision in manufacturing operations. This is increasing the demand for smart factories backed with technologies such as ultrasonic sensors, which is driving the market. However, factors such as poor flexibility in detection coupled with the problem of heightened sensitivity will hamper growth.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the ultrasonic through-beam sensors segment. Ultrasonic through-beam sensors offer the shortest response time in comparison to other ultrasonic sensor-based products, which has increased their use in applications such as electrical meters, ultrasonic light switches, traffic management systems, and many other industrial applications that involve ultrasonic data transfer. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is witnessing increased investments in process automation and smart production techniques to increase productivity by major MNCs. Also, governments in the region are making significant investments in the development of new weapons and defense systems. These factors are fostering the growth of the ultrasonic sensors market in North America.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Magnetic Sensors Market Global magnetic sensors market segmentation by application (automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Global CMOS image sensors market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, automotive, security and surveillance, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Baumer Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ultrasonic through beam sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultrasonic proximity sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultrasonic retro reflective sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Industrial manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Petroleum Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Military and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Baumer Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

OMRON Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/