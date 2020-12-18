Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Half-year Report

Miton Global Opportunities plc

Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 October 2020

Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") has today released its Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 October 2020.

The Half-Yearly Report and other information will be available via www.premiermiton.com/migo

A copy of the half-yearly report will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Financial Highlights

Six months ended Year ended 31 October 2020 30 April 2020 % change Net asset value per share 256.5p 223.1p 15.0% Share price 247.0p 214.0p 15.4% Discount to net asset value per share (3.7%) (4.1%) Total borrowings £2.0m - Net asset value volatility* 8.3% 8.3% Gearing* 2.8% 0.0% Ongoing charges* 1.3% 1.3%

* Alternative Performance Measure, see Glossary.

Source: Morningstar.

Total Return Performance to 31 October 2020

6 months 1 year 5 years % % % Net asset value 15.0 (5.8) 47.7 Share price 15.4 (6.4) 56.1 3-month SONIA +2% 1.0 2.3 12.8

Source: Morningstar

Investment Objective

The objective of Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") is to outperform 3-month SONIA plus 2% (the "Benchmark") over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds. This objective is intended to reflect the Company's aim of providing a better return to shareholders over the longer term than they would get by placing money on deposit.

The Benchmark is a target only and should not be treated as a guarantee of the performance of the Company or its portfolio.

Investment Policy

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on AIM) and in open-ended investment funds. The funds in which the Company invests may include all types of investment trusts, companies and funds established onshore or offshore. The Company has the flexibility to invest in any class of security issued by investment funds including, without limitation, equity, debt, warrants or other convertible securities. In addition, the Company may invest in other securities, such as non-investment fund debt, if deemed to be appropriate to produce the desired returns to shareholders.

The Company is unrestricted in the number of funds it holds. However, at the time of acquisition, no investment will have an aggregated value totalling more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company. Furthermore, the Company will not invest more than 10%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets at the time of acquisition in other listed closed-end investment funds, although this restriction does not apply to investments in any such funds which themselves have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other listed closed-end investment funds. In addition, the Company will not invest more than 25%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets at the time of acquisition in open-ended funds.

There are no prescriptive limits on allocation of assets in terms of asset class or geography.

There are no limits imposed on the size of hedging contracts, save that their aggregated value will not exceed 20% of the portfolio's gross assets at the time they are entered into.

The Board permits borrowings of up to 20% of the Company's net asset value (measured at the time new borrowings are incurred).

The Company's investment objective may lead, on occasions, to a significant amount of cash or near cash being held.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the report on your Company's activities during the six months to 31 October 2020 and on its financial position on that date.

Performance

Over the six months to 31 October 2020 the Company's net asset value per share total return was 15% and the share price total return was 15.4%. These returns compare to the return from the Company's Benchmark, sterling 3-month SONIA +2%, which rose by 1%.

At the beginning of the period we were in the middle of the first Covid-19 lockdown and stock markets world-wide had only just started beginning to recover from the shock of a global pandemic. Six months on, your Company has weathered the storm and overall its shares have performed well in the circumstances. Both our share price and our net asset value continued to generate attractive returns with lower levels of volatility than both the FTSE World and FTSE 100 indices.

A comprehensive review of the factors affecting the Company's performance during the period can be found in the Investment Managers' Review later in this report.

Share Price, Share Issuances and Buybacks

The share price increased over the period from 214.0p to 247.0p, the shares traded at a small discount to net asset value per share of 3.7% at the end of the period.

During the recovery of the Company's asset value over the six months under review, the net asset value per share was ahead of the share price resulting in the shares trading at a discount to net asset value per share during the whole period. In order to manage the share price discount, the Company undertook a number of buybacks totalling 500,000 shares over the period. As at 31 October 2020, the Company had 27,554,985 (30 April 2020: 28,054,985) shares in issue. Since the period-end, the Company bought back a further 325,000 shares, leaving 27,229,985 shares in issue.

The Board's policy is to be proactive in managing its share price premium or discount. Issuing new shares at a premium to net asset value per share creates value for existing shareholders and any share issuance also improves the liquidity of the Company's shares, controls the premium to net asset value per share at which the shares trade and spreads the operating costs over a larger capital base, reducing the ongoing charges ratio. Conversely, share buybacks reduce the overhang of shares in the market and correct imbalances of supply and demand. The Board and the Investment Managers are in regular contact in order to be able to react swiftly to any disproportionate premiums or discounts the Company's shares are trading at. As a result, our discount remained within a tight range during the period and at a level significantly narrower than the peer group of investment trusts below £150 million in size.

Service Providers

During the period, the Board reviewed its third-party service providers and as a result decided to appoint new registrars. Following a competitive tender process, Computershare Investor Services PLC was chosen to replace Link Asset Services with effect from 1 April 2021. The Board would like to thank Link Asset Services for their support over the past years and looks forward to working with Computershare.

Outlook

At this point, it is still too early to assess the long-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on markets in general and your Company in particular, although with the emergence of several possible vaccines, investors now have a roadmap to see how the global economy returns to health. This will come at a time when substantial fiscal and monetary stimulus will remain in the financial system and represents a potentially powerful combination. Our investment manager continues to be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they arise, and well diversified to weather difficulties in the sector. Your Board continues to believe in the long-term proposition of the Company.

Richard Davidson

Chairman

18 December 2020

Investment Manager's Report

for the six months ended 31 October 2020

Performance

During the six months to 31 October 2020, our net asset value rose from 223.10p to 256.52p. This represents a gain of 15% in capital terms. In comparison, the FTSE 100 index fell 5.5%. On the last day of our reporting period our shares closed at 247p representing a discount of 3.7%.

Sector Development

The period was dominated by the stock market regaining its poise post the upheaval imposed by the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic. At the beginning of May, the share prices of many of our holdings languished at levels designed to be unpalatable to sellers as market makers sought not to take inventory onto their trading books. Despite the challenges imposed on the global economy, we saw little sign of permanent destruction of capital within our portfolio.

Furthermore, we took the view that a side effect of the vast stimulus unleashed by the global authorities would be asset prices being driven higher. Our decision to remain fully invested amid volatile conditions has proved helpful. The legacy of the Woodford debacle also framed the period under review. The former star fund manager was unable to fund redemptions from a portfolio of illiquid assets. This led to the fund being gated and eventually liquidated. In the aftermath of these events, many institutions chose to refocus their portfolios on highly liquid stocks to the detriment of medium and smaller sized companies. This proved to be a key factor behind why many of the closed ended funds that we own traded at wider discounts than they had historically. Should these assets continue not to be properly valued by the stock exchange then investors from outside the markets will acquire them cheaply, albeit at much higher levels than where they trade today.

Contributors

In some cases, the holdings that contributed towards the progress in our net asset value were merely recovering ground lost during the earlier turmoil, but the majority of our "winners" ended October showing useful gains for the calendar year to date.

Baker Steel Resources owns stakes in a series of mining prospects where it seeks to gain planning permissions and to conduct feasibility studies. Once a project has reached the construction phase, it typically sells it to a multinational that will actually build the mine. It is at that point in an investments life cycle where useful increases in valuations are triggered. The pandemic has led to a frustrating period for the trust. Potential buyers of Baker Steel's assets are reluctant to send geologists to conduct due diligence given the amount of quarantine this would entail. A number of realisations that should already have been completed, are now not likely to occur until the New Year. Despite disappointment on this front, the shares have been strong. Investors recognise the considerable progress being made on the ground. Notably at a gold mine in Zimbabwe, a copper project in Norway and a Tungsten deposit in Devon. General strength in mining shares has also underpinned the value of our position in City Natural Resources that focusses on smaller mining stocks.

EPE Special Opportunities is an unusual vehicle. It is a private equity specialist where the portfolio has been distorted by the success of Luceco, a LED lighting and electrical component manufacturer and distributor. Luceco's shares have been very strong and EPE's stake in Luceco is now worth more than EPE's own market capitalisation despite the appreciation in EPE's share price.

The effect of lockdown leaving vast tracts of the population confined to their homes has accelerated some existing trends. Companies whose business models are focussed on the internet have tended to win market share from more traditional rivals. Our holdings that benefited from this development include Augmentum Fintech,Oakley Capital and Merian Chrysalis. The latter particularly benefitted from being a cornerstone investor in HUT Group that successfully floated during the period.

Vietnam will continue to benefit from multinationals' desire to diversify their supply chains away from an overdependence on China. A trade war and the Covid shutdown in February highlighted the vulnerability of keeping all their eggs in one basket. Our position in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunities is a good example of an investment offering exposure to an interesting top down theme combined with a special situation to exploit. The trust was one of a number of Vietnamese closed end launches during the mid-2000s, a time when the country was an extremely fashionable investment destination. This popularity meant these trusts raised substantial sums at launch. The legacy of that success is that today's supply of shares in Vietnamese trusts dwarfs demand. Vietnam Opportunities is a FTSE 250 constituent in its own right. This oversupply is a key reason as to why the trust trades at a discount that touched 25% during the period. Looking forward, we believe that the attractions of Vietnam will entice more investors over time. The trust has frequently bought back shares in order to reduce supply. This combination should soon lead to Vietnam Opportunties shares trading closer to the value of its underlying portfolio.

Our best performer in percentage terms was India Capital Growth. The trust had previously endured a tough period underperforming an out of favour asset class. Most troubling of all for shareholders was that the discount was allowed to balloon out to 42% during April leading them to intervene. In response, the board proposed changing the structure from evergreen to offering a realisation option every two years at a 6% discount with the first window available at the end of 2021. This development has triggered a sharp narrowing of the discount in a recovering market and as a result the share price rallied from 42p to 70p during our interim period.

Detractors

Uranium drifted lower having spiked in the spring post a number of mines suspending production as they could not comply with social distancing rules. Despite Yellowcake's portfolio simply comprising physical uranium, its shares continued to trade at a wide discount. Unless there is a recovery in the price of uranium, supply will be insufficient to meet the nuclear energy industry's need. Real Estate Investors suffered as property investors eschewed generalist trusts in favour of funds that offered pure plays on a subsector. Duke Royalty lagged the progress made elsewhere in our portfolio. The managers have navigated the challenges of lockdown well, but negative sentiment has cast a pall over the entire alternative lending sector dragging down good and bad alike.

New Position

Polar Capital Global Financials was added to the portfolio. Financials have remained resolutely out of favour for some time, particularly banks where ratings implied that the industry would never be able to generate profits from a sloping yield curve again. Furthermore, bank share prices also suggested that provisions taken against potential pandemic losses would be insufficient. We have taken the view that the myriad risks facing the banking industry were already fully priced in.

Departures

Biotech Growth, Rights and Issues and Temple Bar all departed during the six months under review. The Biotechnology sector was understandably thrust into the limelight as a potential source for a Covid vaccine. Biotech Growth shares rose sharply as a result, quite a contrast from the last days of 2018 when the position was built, a time when the sector was desperately out of favour. Rights and Issues moved to a tight discount that allowed us to move our focus towards smaller micro caps which remained unloved. The bulk of our Temple Bar stake had already been sold amid the sharp rally post the Conservative election victory in December 2019. The remainder of the position was sold in July 2020.

Outlook

Since the end of our interim period, markets have risen sharply in response to positive news on the efficacy of Covid vaccines in development. Investors now have a roadmap as to how the crisis will end. They are now prepared to make assumptions as to future corporate profitability. We are conscious that when the economy actually starts to recover vast amounts of stimulus will remain within the financial system. This combination should propel markets further although progress will inevitably be choppy. Buoyant equities must seem counter intuitive to those outside the markets at a time when so much of our economy is operating at reduced levels of activity. Looking into the future it is difficult to see how governments will resolve their indebtedness given the scale of what is owed in comparison to the size of their working populations. Some will embrace modern monetary theory which could in time see a revival of inflation.

In the trust world, we expect to see an increase in corporate activity within the sector. In all parts of the stockmarket, there is a greater focus on governance leaving trust boards facing greater scrutiny. Shareholders will be quicker to react than in the past where they have concerns. Although we are not arbitrageurs, this is a useful tool in the box to extract value. In the past we have seen certain points in the cycle where this has become more important, and we appear to be on the cusp of another of these periods.

Nick Greenwood

Charlotte Cuthbertson

Premier Fund Managers Limited

18 December 2020

Average underlying discount

Top 12 stocks Weight (%) Discount (%) Baker Steel Resources Trust 7.2 (18.4) Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust 6.8 (15.2) Alpha Real Trust 5.6 (29.9) EPE Special Opportunities Trust 5.0 (47.3) Phoenix Spree Deutschland 4.8 (46.1) VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund 4.6 (22.3) Third Point Offshore Investment 4.3 (21.7) Atlantis Japan Growth Fund 4.2 (12.3) River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company 4.2 (20.3) Artemis Alpha Trust 4.1 (24.0) New Star Investment Trust 3.6 (30.0) Oakely Capital Investments 3.1 (28.8) Average discount (26.4)1

Source: Link Asset Services & Bloomberg, 31.10.2020.

1 Please note that the average discount figure only takes into account the top 12 holdings in the portfolio.

Portfolio Valuation

as at 31 October 2020

Investment Valuation % of Company Sector Region £'000 portfolio Baker Steel Resources Trust Mining Global 5,185 7.3 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust† Private Equity Global 4,959 6.9 Alpha Real Trust Real Estate Global 3,922 5.5 Phoenix Spree Deutschland Real Estate Germany 3,494 4.9 EPE Special Opportunities* Private Equity UK 3,423 4.8 VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Private Equity Vietnam 3,310 4.6 Third Point Offshore Investors Equity Global 3,108 4.4 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Equity Japan 3,072 4.3 River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Small Cap Equity UK 3,044 4.3 Artemis Alpha Trust Equity UK 2,948 4.1 Top ten investments 36,465 51.1 New Star Investment Trust Equity Global 2,610 3.7 Oakley Capital Investments Private Equity Global 2,223 3.1 Henderson Opportunities Trust Equity UK 2,213 3.1 CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Mining Global 2,179 3.1 India Capital Growth Fund* Equity India 2,020 2.8 Real Estate Investors* Real Estate UK 1,948 2.7 Stenprop Real Estate UK 1,876 2.6 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Private Equity Global 1,661 2.3 Macau Property Opportunities Fund† Real Estate China 1,551 2.2 Life Settlement Assets Life Policies North America 1,469 2.1 Top twenty investments 56,215 78.8 Polar Capital Global Financials Equity Global 1,459 2.1 Marwyn Value Investors Equity UK 1,446 2.0 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Small Cap Equity UK 1,322 1.9 Georgia Capital Private Equity Georgia 1,295 1.8 Duke Royalty* Alternative Lender Global 1,086 1.5 Gresham House Strategic Small Cap Equity UK 1,000 1.4 Geiger Counter^ Uranium Global 928 1.3 Ground Rents Income Fund Real Estate UK 865 1.2 RENN Universal Growth Investment Trust† Equity North America 828 1.2 Augmentum Fintech Private Equity Global 807 1.1 Top thirty investments 67,251 94.3 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Equity India 790 1.1 Vietnam Enterprise Investments Equity Vietnam 780 1.1 Yellow Cake* Uranium Global 639 0.9 Aseana Properties† Real Estate Asia Pacific 470 0.7 Tufton Oceanic Assets Shipping Global 459 0.7 Terra Catalyst Fund*† Real Estate Europe 208 0.3 Chelverton Growth Trust Equity UK 168 0.2 Cambium Global Timberland*† Forestry Global 164 0.2 Better Capital PCC† Private Equity UK 124 0.2 Reconstruction Capital II*† Equity Europe 88 0.1 Hansa Investment Company 'A' Equity Global 85 0.1 Origo Partners*†# Private Equity Emerging Markets 80 0.1 Auctus Growth~ Equity Global 30 0.0 St Peter Port Capital*† Mining Global 19 0.0 Global Resources Investment Trust~ Mining Global 3 0.0 Total investments in the portfolio 71,358 100.0

* AIM/NEX Listed

† In liquidation, in a process of realisation or has a fixed life.

^ Includes both Ordinary and Subscription share holdings.

# Includes both Ordinary and Convertible Preference share holdings.

~ Suspended from trading

Capital Structure

As at the date of this report, the Company's share capital comprises 27,229,985 Ordinary shares of 1p each with one vote per share. The Company's Articles of Association contain provisions enabling shareholders to elect at three-year intervals for the realisation of all or part of their shareholding (the "Realisation Opportunity"). At the discretion of the Company, shareholders may request that all or part of the Ordinary shares they hold be placed, repurchased, or purchased out of the proceeds of an issue of new Ordinary shares, or purchased under a tender offer or by a market maker. If realisation elections cannot be satisfied in their entirety through the placing and/or repurchase mechanism, all remaining Elected shares shall be converted into Realisation shares.

Also in the event that the Company does not make available to members an opportunity to effect such a realisation at the appointed time, shareholders may serve a realisation election requesting that all or part of their Ordinary shares be converted into Realisation shares.

The portfolio would then be split into two separate and distinct pools pro rata as between the Continuing Ordinary shares (the "Continuation Pool") and the Realisation shares (the "Realisation Pool"). The Continuation Pool would be managed in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policy, while the assets comprising the Realisation Pool would be managed in accordance with an orderly realisation programme with the aim of making progressive returns of cash to holders of Realisation shares as soon as practicable. The precise mechanism for any return of cash to holders of Realisation shares would depend on the relevant factors prevailing at the time and would be at the discretion of the Board. If the net asset value of the Company's Continuing Ordinary shares is more than £30 million, then the Company would continue in operation.

In October 2018, the Company offered a Realisation Opportunity, giving shareholders the option either to retain or to realise their investment in the Company. Realisation elections were received in respect of 1.55% of shares in issue at the time, and these shares were subsequently placed in the market into ongoing demand. There are currently no Realisation shares in issue. The next Realisation Opportunity will be offered to shareholders in 2021. The Board intends to put forward tailored proposals in relation to each Realisation Opportunity to ensure it can be delivered efficiently and in accordance with the best interests of the Company, at the relevant point in time. More details will follow in the next annual report for the year ending 30 April 2021.

Interim Management Report

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

A review of the half year and the outlook for the Company can be found in the Chairman's Statement and in the Investment Manager's Review. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company fall into the following broad categories: investment risks (including market and discount risk; liquidity, cash and foreign exchange risk; interest rate risk and macro risk), strategic risks (including shareholder relations and share price performance risk; key person risk and company duration risk) and operational risks (in particular service provider risk). These risks were explained in detail on pages 15 to 17 as well as on page 20 in the annual report for the year ended 30 April 2020. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit are recognised as principal risks and uncertainties with a possible impact on the investment performance of the Company as well as on the operations of the Company and its service providers.

The Board notes that equity markets experienced substantial volatility during the period due to uncertainties linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Directors have considered the impact of the continued uncertainty on the Company's financial position and, based on the information available to them at the date of this report, have concluded that no adjustments are required to the accounts as at 31 October 2020.

The Board is also aware that the UK's exit from the European Union has introduced elements of political and economic uncertainty. While the Board does not consider that this decision has significantly altered the risk profile of the Company, it acknowledges that there has been a considerable level of currency volatility since the decision was taken. The Company does not currently hedge its currency exposure. Developments continue to be closely monitored by the Board.

Related Parties Transactions

During the first six months of the current financial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the Company.

Going Concern

The Directors believe, having considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of the portfolio and expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and, more specifically, that there are no material uncertainties pertaining to the Company that would prevent its ability to continue in such operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of the approval of this half year report. For these reasons, the Directors consider there is reasonable evidence to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the Half-Yearly Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement

The Board of Directors confirms that, to the best of its knowledge:

(i) the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104 (Interim Financial Reporting);

(ii) The Half-Yearly Report and condensed financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and return of the Company; and

(iii) The Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

The Half-Yearly Report has not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor.

This Half-Yearly Report contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the date of this report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

For and on behalf of the Board

Richard Davidson

Chairman

18 December 2020

Condensed Income Statement

Six months to

31 October 2020

(unaudited) Six months to

31 October 2019

(unaudited) Year ended

30 April 2020

(audited) Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Note £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Gains/(losses) on investments - 9,050 9,050 - (1,130) (1,130) - (15,059) (15,059) Exchange losses on capital items - (1) (1) - - - - (1) (1) Income 4 672 - 672 709 - 709 1,467 - 1,467 Portfolio management fee (212) - (212) (246) - (246) (477) - (477) Other expenses (254) - (254) (258) - (258) (521) - (521) Return/(loss) before finance costs and taxation 206 9,049 9,255 205 (1,130) (925) 469 (15,060) (14,591) Finance costs (33) - (33) (25) - (25) (50) - (50) Return/(loss) before taxation 173 9,049 9,222 180 (1,130) (950) 419 (15,060) (14,641) Taxation - - - - - - - - - Return/(loss) after taxation 173 9,049 9,222 180 (1,130) (950) 419 (15,060) (14,641) Return/(loss) per Ordinary share (pence) 0.6 32.6 33.2 0.6 (4.0) (3.4) 1.5 (53.7) (52.2)

The Total column of this statement is the Income Statement of the Company. The supplementary revenue and capital columns have been prepared in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC.

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. There are no recognised gains or losses other than those passing through the Income Statement and therefore no Statement of Total Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Capital Share Share Redemption Premium Special Capital Revenue Capital reserve account reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Six months to 31 October 2020 (Unaudited) Balance at 30 April 2020 281 62 25,105 9,356 28,158 (370) 62,592 Purchase and cancellation of own shares (5) 5 - (1,131) - - (1,131) Return for the period - - - - 9,049 173 9,222 Balance at 31 October 2020 276 67 25,105 8,225 37,207 (197) 70,683 Six months to 31 October 2019 (Unaudited) At 30 April 2019 280 60 24,394 10,008 43,218 (789) 77,171 New issue of shares during the period 2 - 409 - - - 411 Purchase and cancellation of own shares during the period (1) 1 - (267) - - (267) (Loss)/return for the period - - - - (1,130) 180 (950) Balance at 31 October 2019 281 61 24,803 9,741 42,088 (609) 76,365 Year ended 30 April 2020 (Audited) At 30 April 2019 280 60 24,394 10,008 43,218 (789) 77,171 New issue of shares during the year 3 - 711 - - - 714 Purchase and cancellation of own shares during the year (2) 2 - (652) - - (652) (Loss)/return for the year - - - - (15,060) 419 (14,641) Balance at 30 April 2020 281 62 25,105 9,356 28,158 (370) 62,592

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at As at 31 October 2020 30 April 2020 (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments 71,358 60,076 Current assets Debtors 77 357 Cash 1,391 2,286 1,468 2,643 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Current liabilities Bank borrowings (2,000) - Other creditors (143) (127) (2,143) (127) Net current (liabilities)/assets (675) 2,516 Net assets 70,683 62,592 Share capital and reserves: Share capital 276 281 Capital redemption reserve 67 62 Share premium account 25,105 25,105 Special reserve 8,225 9,356 Capital reserve 37,207 28,158 Revenue reserve (197) (370) Total shareholders' funds 70,683 62,592 Net asset value per Ordinary share (pence) 256.5 223.1

The net asset value per Ordinary share is based on 27,554,985 shares, being the shares in issue as at 31 October 2020 (31 October 2019: 28,054,985 and 30 April 2020: 28,054,985).

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Cash Flow Statement

Six months to Six months to Year ended 31 October 2020 31 October 2019 30 April 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash inflow from operating activities 336 115 280 Investing activities Purchases of investments (6,675) (7,782) (18,234) Sales of investments 4,600 8,273 15,124 Exchange (loss)/gain on settlement (2) - 4 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (2,077) 491 (3,106) Financing activities New issue of shares - 411 714 Buyback of shares for cancellation (1,131) (267) (652) Revolving credit facility drawdown 2,000 - - Loan arrangement fee paid - - (23) Loan non-utilisation fee paid (25) - (35) Net cash inflow from financing activities 844 120 4 (Decrease)/increase in cash (897) 726 (2,822) Reconciliation of net cash flow movement in funds: Cash at beginning of period/year 2,286 5,113 5,113 Exchange rate movements 2 726 (5) (Decrease)/increase in cash (897) - (2,822) (Decrease)/increase in net cash (895) 726 (2,827) Cash at end of period/year 1,391 5,839 2,286

The notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

1 Accounting policies

These condensed financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, FRS 104 'Interim Financial Reporting', the Statement of Recommended Practice 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts' updated in February 2018 and using the same accounting policies as set out in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2020.

2 Financial statements

The condensed financial statements contained in this interim financial report do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in s434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months to 31 October 2020 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

The information for the year ended 30 April 2020 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements. Those statutory financial statements have been filed with the Registrar of Companies and included the report of the auditors, which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

3 Going concern

After making enquiries, and having reviewed the investments, Statement of Financial Position and projected income and expenditure for the next 12 months, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future. The Directors have therefore adopted the going concern basis in preparing these financial statements.

4 Income

Six months to Six months to Year ended 31 October 2020 31 October 2019 30 April 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 Income from investments: UK dividend income 241 305 711 Non UK dividend income 299 261 504 Property dividends income 132 143 250 672 709 1,465 Other income: Bank deposit interest - - 2 Total income 672 709 1,467

5 Fair value hierarchy

The methods of fair value measurement are classified into a hierarchy based on reliability of the information used to determine the valuation.

Level 1 - Quoted prices in an active market. Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data), either directly or indirectly. Level 3 - Inputs are unobservable (i.e. for which market data is unavailable).

The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy investments.

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 As at 31 October 2020 Investment - Equities 70,165 33 1,160 71,358 Total 70,165 33 1,160 71,358 As at 31 October 2019 Investment - Equities 70,001 - 1,365 71,366 Total 70,001 - 1,365 71,366 As at 31 April 2020 Investment - Equities 58,909 - 1,167 60,076 Total 58,909 - 1,167 60,076

Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs")

Discount or Premium (APM)

A description of the difference between the share price and the net asset value per share. The size of the discount or premium is calculated by subtracting the share price from the net asset value per share and is usually expressed as a percentage (%) of the net asset value per share. If the share price is higher than the net asset value per share, the result is a premium. If the share price is lower than the net asset value per share, the shares are trading at a discount.

Ongoing Charges (APM)

Ongoing charges are calculated by taking the Company's annualised revenue and capitalised expenses (excluding finance costs and certain non-recurring items) expressed as a percentage of the average monthly net assets of the Company during the year.

Six months to Six months to Year to 31 October 2020 31 October 2019 30 April 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 Total expenses per Income Statement 466 504 998 Total expenses - annualised 932 1,008 998 Average net assets 69,539 76,619 74,071 Ongoing charges 1.3% 1.3% 1.3%

The ongoing charges percentage reflects the costs incurred directly by the Company which are associated with the management of a static investment portfolio. Consistent with AIC Guidance, the ongoing charges percentage excludes non-recurring items. In addition, the NAV performance also includes the costs incurred directly or indirectly in investments that are managed by external fund managers. Many of these managers net these costs off within their valuations, and therefore they form part of the Company's investment return, and it is not practical to calculate an ongoing charges percentage from the information they provide.

Share Price Total Return (APM)

The combined effect of any dividends paid, together with the rise and fall in the share price or NAV. Total return statistics enable the investor to make performance comparisons between trusts with different dividend policies. Any dividends (after tax) received by a shareholder are assumed to have been reinvested in either additional shares of the trust at the time the shares go ex-dividend (the share price total return) or in the assets of the trust at its NAV per share (the NAV total return). As the Company does not currently pay dividends the NAV and share price total return are calculated by taking the increase in the NAV or share price during the relevant period and dividing by the opening NAV or share price.

Volatility

Volatility is related to the degree to which NAV or prices differ from their mean (the standard deviation). Volatility is calculated by taking the daily NAV or closing prices over the relevant year and calculating the standard deviation of those prices. The daily standard deviation is then multiplied by an annualisation factor being the square root of the number of the trading days in the year.

Shareholder Information

Share dealing

Shares can be traded through a stockbroker or other authorised intermediary. The Company's Ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's shares are fully qualifying investments for Individual Savings Accounts ("ISAs").

Share register enquires

The register for the Ordinary shares is maintained by Link Asset Services. In the event of queries regarding your holding, please contact the Registrar on 0871 664 0300 (calls cost 12p per minute plus network extras; lines are open 9.00am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday) (from outside the UK: +44 371 664 0300, calls will be charged at the applicable international rate) or email: enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk . Changes of name and/or address must be notified in writing to the Registrar: Shareholder Services, Link Asset Services, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU, or via the shareholder portal at www.signalshares.com .

Share capital and net asset value information

SEDOL number 3436594

ISIN number GB0034365949

Bloomberg symbol MIGO

The Company releases its net asset value per Ordinary share to the London Stock Exchange on a daily basis.

Website: www.premiermiton.com/migo

Share prices

The mid-market prices are quoted daily in the Financial Times under 'Investment Companies'.

Annual and Half-Yearly Reports

Copies of the Annual and Half-Yearly Reports are available from the Company Secretary and on the Company's website.

Investment Manager: Premier Fund Managers Limited

The Company's Investment Manager is Premier Fund Managers Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Premier Miton Group plc, an asset management group managing £10.6 billion on behalf of clients (as at 30 September 2020). Product strengths include UK equities, US equities, European and Global equities and a wide range of multi-asset strategies.

Investor updates in the form of monthly factsheets are available from the Company's website, www.premiermiton.com/migo .

Association of Investment Companies

The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies.

END

