Ontex improves on its CDP scores for climate action and forestry vs 2019 with positive CDP B score for both areas

Ratings obtained through mitigating climate impact and sustainable sourcing of raw materials

Highest CDP ratings so far supports Ontex' sustainability strategy, with plans to have carbon neutral operations by 2030

Regulatory News:

Ontex (Euronext: ONTEX) (BSE:ONTEX) received B scores1 from CDP in 2020 for both its climate and forest protection efforts, improving on the scores achieved in 2019. CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is a widely respected non-profit organization which analyzes the sustainability efforts of thousands of companies for institutional investors that manage over USD 100 trillion in assets.

Thierry Navarre, CEO, Ontex said:The 2020 CDP sustainability ratings for Ontex rewards our investment in sustainability expertise and energy efficiency. I am proud of the steps taken by Ontex colleagues across our geographies to reduce carbon emissions, and to ensure that the key wood-based raw materials we use in our hygiene products are sourced from sustainably managed forests. We are committed to mitigating the climate impact of our activities, therefore the CDP recognition is of utmost importance to us; furthermore, proven commitment and tangible results in that field are increasingly requested by our customers and consumers."

Ontex achieved its climate action rating upgrade by strengthening the internal governance of climate action, by reducing the energy consumption of its plants, and by sourcing 70% of the electricity used in its plants worldwide -100% in its European plants from renewable electricity.

Sustainable forestry management is key for Ontex as forests supply the paper fluff and wood pulp used in its personal hygiene products. Ontex sources 100% of its fluff from controlled or certified sources. The company invests in a monitoring system to identify the sources of its agriculture-based raw materials. Monitoring sources enables Ontex to support suppliers with sustainable practices.

Annick De Poorter, Ontex Executive Vice President for Sustainability, Quality and Innovation, said: "We're clearly on the right sustainability track and we have a clear ambition to do even more. We want to make our operations carbon-neutral by the end of this decade. In 2021 we plan the launch of a new fiber and agriculture-based product sourcing policy. This could positively impact our next CDP score."

For more information on Ontex' sustainability strategy and goals, go to https://ontex.com/sustainability

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

1 CDP asks companies to fill out questionnaires to assess their progress towards environmental stewardship. Responding companies are assessed across consecutive levels which represent the steps a company moves through as it progresses towards environmental stewardship. The levels are No disclosure (F), Disclosure (D), Awareness (C), Management (B) and Leadership (A).

