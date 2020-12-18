DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block Listing Interim Review

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block Listing Interim Review 18-Dec-2020 / 10:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 18 December 2020 Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: N/A Period of return: From: 18 June To: 17 2020 December 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 14,203,384 ordinary under scheme(s) from previous return: shares of 1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block 0 ordinary shares of 1 scheme(s) has been increased since pence each the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 0 ordinary shares of 1 issued/allotted under scheme(s) pence each during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 14,203,384 ordinary yet issued/allotted at end of period: shares of 1 pence each Name of contact: Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 07874 627 585 ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: BLR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89973 EQS News ID: 1156320 End of Announcement EQS News Service

