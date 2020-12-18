FEops, a digital health leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, is proud to announce the new release of FEops HEARTguideTM. This includes the full range of the Boston Scientific WATCHMAN FLX devices, enhanced visualization for the prediction of paravalvular leak (PVL) and conduction abnormalities (CA) for the transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) workflow. This product will also offer a faster turnaround for the left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAo) workflow.

FEops HEARTguide is commercially available in the European Union, Canada and Australia for the TAVI and LAAo workflows and offers a one-in-its-kind procedure planning environment for structural heart interventions that provides physicians unique insights to evaluate device sizing and positioning pre-operatively using novel computational modeling and simulation technology.

"Our vision is to provide pre-operative planning solutions that make the difference for patients and implanting physicians. To achieve this, we are very focused on continuously enhancing our offering as shown by this new release. Providing FEops HEARTguide simulation results for the LAAo workflow within 24 hours for the vast majority of our simulations is a major milestone, but efforts are already ongoing to further automate all of our workflows" said Peter Mortier, co-founder and CTO FEops.

With this release, FEops HEARTguide continues to focus on complex anatomies in the TAVI workflow with further enhancements to the modelling of patients with a bicuspid aortic valve. Promising data on 19 patients with bicuspid aortic valve treated using FEops HEARTguide was presented last month at the PCR Valves e-Course 2020. "Our prospective experience of patient-specific computer simulation in bicuspid aortic valve has demonstrated that the technology is an invaluable tool to guiding treatment decisions within this complex patient cohort", said Dr Cameron Dowling, MonashHeart, Australia.

FEops HEARTguideTM cloud-based procedure planning environment uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy preoperatively. The current release includes TAVI and LAAO workflows. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately help to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions. In September 2017, FEops announced that it closed a 6 million euros financing, led by Valiance, and joined by existing investors Capricorn Venture Partners and PMV. In December 2019, FEops has been awarded a grant of Euro 3.2million from the European Innovation Council (EIC) accelerator programme.

