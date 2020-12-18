PocDoc: Digital.Health London's SME Of The Week

- The smartphone blood testing company wins its second Innovate UK Grant

- Co-Founder Kiran Roest wins Innovator of the Year

- CEO Steve Roest launches HealthTech Hour on UK Heath Radio

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PocDoc announces its second Innovate UK Grant, which recognises the value in the digital platform technology in scaling up COVID-19 rapid testing in the UK. This grant will be used by PocDoc to target major industries in need of rapid testing such as live events, travel and workplaces.

The PocDoc platform has been adapted to facilitate rapid COVID-19 testing across the UK, demonstrating the scalability and value in digitally enabled point-of-care testing - even screening the cast and crew of the Aladdin pantomime at the Newbury Corn Exchange.

COVID-19 has accelerated the requirement for pioneering HealthTech of all kinds and this unprecedented year has been witness to some huge innovations and changes to healthcare.

Due to PocDoc's ability to offer digitally integrated, cost effective point-of-care testing for major diseases, the issues it solves for healthcare providers have been exacerbated and made more urgent by the pandemic. The PocDoc digital platform and associated tests allow individuals to test themselves for major diseases using their smartphone, with results available immediately in the PocDoc app, see a full health assessment and have access to follow on care where required.

Identified as a company set to transform the NHS as part of the Digital.London NHS accelerator, Co-Founder Kiran Roest won Innovator of the Year in the Women in Tech Excellence awards recognising Kiran as a top-performing woman from across the technology space and providing inspiration for younger women looking to build a career in the industry. Kiran says: "As a woman, I'm proud to be shaking up the tech industry and am honoured to be in a position to inspire other younger woman to do the same."

Given his knowledge of the HealthTech sector, CEO and co-founder Steve Roest is launching a weekly radio show on UK Health Radio called the HealthTech Hour (@healthtechhour on Instagram and http://www.ukhealthradio.com/ to listen to the show), in which he will interview key experts in the industry. UK Health Radio is the world's largest Talk Health radio station and the first show is 22nd December at 1pm.

For more information, please go to www.mypocdoc.co.uk or www.vitalsignssolutions.com or contact direct on info@vitalsignssolutions.com.